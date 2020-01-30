Elle Macpherson looks as good now as she did 10, 20, 30, years ago (trust Us, we met her). And there’s a very simple explanation as to how she does it: she takes care of herself! Not only does she obtain all her nutrients with the help of her WelleCo supplements, but she has beauty product standards we should all live by. So what are they?

The Best Celebrity Beach Bodies of 2020: Stars Lookin’ Fabulous in Trendy Bikinis and Swimsuits

“Quality is super important to me,” the Australian native told Us at a truSculpt Flex event in New York City on Tuesday, January 28. “And simplicity. You want something simple that you can stick to everyday. And natural.”

This is both the ethos of her brand and the goal she has in mind when picking out her beauty go-tos. “I don’t want to be doing 15 things to keep my skin looking good in the morning. I want a couple of great products that I know work.”

A few brands she called out are Beautycounter, Gucci Westmen’s Westman Atelier and Victoria Beckham Beauty, specifically Beckham’s Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer.

Best of Beauty: These Are the Top Hair, Makeup and Skincare Products of 2020 … So Far

“The idea is to not wear makeup. To be able to wear beautiful skin,” she says. “But I think that skin starts from inside.”

It’s no surprise this is the approach she takes to her beauty regimen, seeing as it’s essentially the reason she created the supplement brand.

For those looking to dip their toe into this world of wellness, the 55-year-old shared some seriously easy-to-follow advice she learned along the way and we’re taking note. “Baby steps,” she says. “Small steps done every day make for a big outcome.”

She explained that when she began her wellness journey, she would just have two teaspoons of WelleCo’s now cult staple The Super Elixir in the morning and that’s it. By just adding this quick step to her regimen, she felt herself getting stronger and making more health-conscious decisions, like sleeping more and getting active. “Taking that first step was the beginning of a life change.”

You can pick up The Super Elixir for $135 at welleco.com.