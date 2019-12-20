



We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly executive editor of beauty and style Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and Us Weekly senior reporter Travis Cronin hit the desk to spill their secrets for hiding the tell-tale signs of a hangover. With the holiday season in full swing, you don’t have to choose between partying or the desire to look polished for work in the morning or — even scarier — when you wake up at the in-laws!

Let’s say you stayed out into the wee hours and you woke up with red eyes. We’ve got a hack for that! Or, say, you imbibed one too many glasses of champagne and the morning brought a puffy jawline. Listen to Travis describe in detail how he uses Cate Blanchett and Jennifer Aniston’s facialist Georgia Louise’s Butterfly Stone on specific points of his face to help lift and sculpt contours fast, blasting the bloat! If you’re someone who enjoys a holiday cocktail, you are not going to want to miss this episode!

Celebrity Facialist Georgia Louise Tells Us How to Get Cate Blanchett’s Infamous ‘Penis Facial’ At Home With Her New DIY Kit! — Listen

If your eyes are the area of your face prone to puffiness, hear Gwen’s fail-safe two-step plan, which involves brightening patches by Peter Thomas Roth and a very specific roller she keeps in the freezer for just this occasion. Our team will help you go from hungover to hero in record time! Listen to the show and get the scoop!

Jade Rollers! Rose Quartz Rollers! Turn Back the Clock With These Anti-Aging Wonders From Amazon

And skincare is simply the first step (or, actually, many steps if you listen to this crew!) We also delve into the makeup philosophy that works (we agree it’s to use a light hand, to say the least!) and our favorite brand formulas that do the trick. Sneak peek: Gwen mixes hyaluronic acid drops by Barbara Sturm or Jordan Samuel into her foundation to up the hydration factor; Travis swears by Tarte Shape Tape concealer to hide his dark circles. But these are just a couple of our team’s essentials — check out the episode for every last one!

For more of the week’s beauty and style news — including our New Years’ resolutions when it comes to beauty — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!