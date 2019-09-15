



There are a million reasons as to why we are obsessed with supermodels. They’re insanely beautiful and live jet-set lives that are the envy of so many. Plus their social media accounts are filled with style inspiration for days!

But supermodels are also sort of an enigma. Why, you may ask? They just don’t seem to age! All of the supermodels of the 80s and 90s still look so amazing, it’s unreal! Knowing all of their secrets as to how they stay looking so great is a must, which is why when we heard one of the biggest supermodels of the planet uses this body brush to keep her skin looking perfect we jumped on our chance to pick it up!

See it: Get the Zen Me Vitality Premium Dry Brushing Body Brush with prices starting at just $20 from Amazon!

Elle Macpherson, the supermodel extraordinaire, said that she likes to keep her beauty and care routine simple and loves using all-natural products. To keep her skin looking beautiful and free of imperfections she turns to body brushing, and she named this set from Zen Me as one of her favorites. Zen Me Vitality Premium Dry Brushing Body Brush is definitely an excellent set to go for if you’re looking to get into dry brushing, and with its $20 it’s an absolute steal!

Dry brushing the body has become all the rage, and for good reason! When you dry brush your body you’re not just naturally exfoliating dead skin from the top layer of the epidermis, it also helps to promote and stimulate circulation and lymphatic drainage, which can seriously help with getting rid of toxins from the body. Promoting circulation can also help with getting rid of problem areas such as cellulite, and who doesn’t want to be rid of annoying cellulite!

One look at Macpherson’s body will have you wanting to start dry brushing on the daily ASAP! The 55-year-old Australian beauty is an absolute stunner, and we’re definitely going to take note anytime she offers up any of her beauty secrets. “I do dry body brushing,” she told TODAY. “I have a natural approach to beauty, in my experience, all my years all the things I’ve tried all the fancy creams, everything, I just find that for me, the most natural approach to beauty is the best.”

Using this dry brush set to exfoliate is probably the most natural way you can exfoliate your body — no harsh ingredients or chemicals, no fancy machines, just the brush in your hand. The way you want to dry brush is by brushing the body using circular motions wherever you want to get rid of dead skin and reveal smoother skin. After dry brushing for just 5 minutes per day over time you can see that your skin will look more toned and youthful, just like Elle Macpherson’s

Over 1,200 Amazon shoppers took note of Macpherson’s recommendation and picked up this product for themselves, and they’re absolutely loving it! One shopper admitted that they weren’t “expecting much” from this product but that after just 3 days of use that their “skin is the best it has been in [their] whole adult life!” Another shopper wrote that they “honestly say the body brush is awesome and it does work on cellulite smoothing” which is music to our ears! We’re definitely adding this body brush set to our carts right now and jumping on the body brushing train!

