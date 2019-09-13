



The leaves aren’t the only thing changing this season! Our fashion choices are too. The time has come to trade in our short shorts and upgrade them to something more seasonally appropriate. The winning piece? Jeans, of course. So who better to turn to in our time of need than our favorite denim retailer, DL1961?

DL1961 creates pieces that are flattering on all body types, celebrate curves and make women feel confident, so when we heard it teamed up with our favorite Summer Fridays influencer, Marianna Hewitt, we were sold. This capsule collection is on top of our wish list and it should be on yours too! Not sure what to shop? We’ve gone ahead and not only picked out 9 favorite pieces, but styled them accordingly too!

Look 1

This Jean Jacket:

Want to stay warm but look cool this fall? Of course, and what better way than with this dreamy denim jacket? This cropped jacket is relaxed and oversized, finding a way to balance the two out to perfection. Even better than that? The Salinas shade it’s available in. It’s a washed-out black that’s more on the grey side and such a refreshing twist on our tried-but-true blue-based washes.

See it: Grab the Annie Cropped Oversized Jacket for $199, available at DL1961!

2. This Sleek Shirt:

It’s best to keep things simple when it comes to tops. Need an example? Slip into this shirt. From the crisp collared neck to the front button closure, it’s the pretty and polished piece we can’t get enough of. It also comes in not one, but two sensational shades!

See it: Grab the Nassau & Manhattan Top (originally $179) now with prices starting at just $129, available at DL196!

3. This Vintage Jean:

Want to finish this look off to perfection? Walk this way…and into this pair of jeans. The ultra high-rise fit will cover and conceal any problematic midsections, leaving everyone with an ultra-flattering fit. It also offers maximum hold and comfort, and even features strategically placed pockets too!

See it: Grab the Jerry High Rise Vintage Straight Jean for $209, available at DL1961! New customer? Save and take 20% off your first order + FREE SHIPPING when using promo code: WELCOME20 at checkout!

Look 2

This Tie-Back Top:

Find yourself going from desk to drinks more than usual these days? Reach for this piece in the morning. The front button closure and crisp collar are perfect when heading off to work. When we’re transitioning into the nighttime, the exposed back with three tie loops is perfect. It’s business in the front and party in the back!

See it: Grab the Metropolitan Ave Top (originally $189) now with prices starting at just $136, available at DL1961!

2. This Cozy Cardigan:

Forget about sacrificing comfort for style! Keep warm and look cool when wearing this cozy cardigan on top. The lightweight fabric has a relaxed, oversized fit that also features two front pockets! Throw it in your bag in the morning and pull it out during the day as needed. It’s the layering piece everyone will love!

See it: Grab the Saratoga Cardian for $209, available at DL1961!

3. This Lovely Leopard Skirt

The season’s hottest print? Leopard. Embrace the trend head-on by rocking this skirt. The print is fun and feminine and the material in itself is flattering on all body types. That’s pretty hard to beat if asking Us!

See it: Grab the Bank St. Skirt for $229, available at DL1961! New customer? Save and take 20% off your first order + FREE SHIPPING when using promo code: WELCOME20 at checkout!

Look Three

This Black Button-Up

Want a basic that can be worn more than one way? Reach for this perfect piece to get the job done. This top is crafted from breathable silk fabric and has a very luxe feel. It’s paired to perfection with a front-button closure and matching cuffed button sleeves too.

See it: Grab the Chambers St Top for $209, available at DL1961!

2. This Cute Corduroy Jacket

Outfits should leave everyone green with envy! Embrace this head on with this corduroy jacket. It’s available in a perfect forest green shade that’s right on trend for fall. Even better? The vintage-inspired trucker fit that’s flattering on all.

See it: Grab the Vaughn Corduroy Jacket (originally $220) now with prices starting at just $160, available at DL1961!

3. This Beautiful Bootcut Pant

Coated? Cropped and chic as ever? Sign Us up! This high-rise bootcut jean is what dreams are made of! The fit is flattering, and the design? As fabulous as ever. Wear these with this look and then rework them into your wardrobe every single week. These are the investment worth making ASAP!

See it: Grab the Bridget Crop High Rise Bootcut Jean for $199, available at DL1961! New customer? Save and take 20% off your first order + FREE SHIPPING when using promo code: WELCOME20 at checkout!

Not your style? Check out additional MH x DL1961 items, women’s items, and women’s sale also available at DL1961 here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!