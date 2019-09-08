



What do Jaden Smith, Leonardo DiCaprio and a sustainable shoe brand all have in common? Nothing — until now! Smith’s eco-friendly company, JUST Water, teamed up with Allbirds for an unforgettable sneaker collaboration. The mission? To not just look good in sneakers, but do some good while wearing them too — but how exactly?

Allbirds and JUST have joined forces to prove they’re committed to making this world a better place with this limited-edition, two-piece sneaker collaboration. What’s better than that? When anyone goes to purchase either pair of these sustainable sneakers? 100% of the proceeds will go towards Leonardo DiCaprio‘s Amazon Forest Fund.

See it: Grab a pair of the Women’s Limited-Edition JUST Tree Runners for $95, while supplies last available at Allbirds!

So, what exactly propelled this trifecta to come together? Earlier this week, the brand(s) explained, “When we saw the devastation of the Brazilian Amazon rainforest, we knew it was our duty to act.” How did they plan to answer that call? Easy, with not one but two pairs of sneakers that are already making strides to make our environment a better place.

The first available pair? The limited-edition JUST Tree Runner.

It’s available in both men’s and women’s versions, and it’s already a popular pair amongst the Allbird’s brand. It’s been rocked by Hollywood A-listers such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Mila Kunis, but it also reigns supreme as a fan-favorite too — and it’s easy to see why.

This sneaker is cool! Cool to the touch, that is. The lightweight design is crafted from renewable eucalyptus-tree fibers that are moisture-wicking, naturally breathable and even feature an odor-resistant merino wool footbed. What does all that mean? Whether we’re partaking in an afternoon stroll or running a 5K, our feet will remain comfortable, fashion-forward and sweat-free. Amazing, isn’t it?

It most certainly is. This is all without mentioning the low-density foam cushioning on its insole. Its pillow-like interior will cradle our feet with each and every step. Oh, and did we mention it comes in an all-white shade with turquoise laces? It masters the art of comfort and cool in an extremely chic way. What could possibly be better?

Let Us introduce everyone to the second (and equally swoon-worthy) pair: the limited-edition Tree Toppers!

We love how refreshingly simple this pair is. It went to great lengths to avoid any of those bells and whistles that we love at first to take a more simplistic route. It turns to a classic high-top design to accentuate the style with a white base and turquoise bottom. Is anyone else getting total ocean vibes just by looking at it? Us too! In fact, it’s even more of a reason to opt for this pair now that summer’s coming to an end. This sneaker will cure any of those post-summer blues!

What’s better than that? This pair also features the same sustainable design. All of the materials are naturally sourced so, when you step into them, you’re looking good and doing good too. Whether we’re pairing it with any leggings, jeans or sweaters in our wardrobes, these sneakers are the perfect pair to slip into all day, any day, every single day.

