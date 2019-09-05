Tired of Itchy Sweaters? This Fall Sweater Is Super Soft and 40% Off at Nordstrom!





Ring the alarms! Call a friend! Starting today, let’s all give a warm welcome to our favorite season: fall. Now, not only does this season bring dark-tone wardrobes, long transitional layers and, of course, pumpkin spice lattes. With it also comes another fan-favorite: sweater weather.

Sweater weather is our favorite! We love this time of the year, as it’s more or less an “in-between” phase. You know, when it’s too hot to wear a full-fledge parka yet too cold to go outside in just one layer alone. Instead, opt for a sweater! Throw it on when it’s chilly and take it off when it’s not. What could possibly better than that? This seriously stylish sweater that’s itch-free and on sale, that’s what!

See it: Grab the Chelsea28 Rib Funnel Neck Sweater (originally $79) now with prices starting at just $47, available at Nordstrom!

Looking to start to fall off on the right foot? Reach for the Chelsea28 Rib Funnel Neck Sweater. This cozy knit features an oversized fit that has left 100+ reviewers absolutely smitten. One reviewer says it’s an absolute “fall staple” while another loves how “comfortable” it is! And, the rest? So many of them can’t stop ranting and raving over how all-around wonderful this piece is.

Honestly, how couldn’t they? For starters, this sweater doesn’t just come available in just one sensational shade — it comes in three. Call it a perfect trio because each and every single shade has Us smitten! The “Black” version is perfect when we’re looking for an everyday essential. Dress it up with leather leggings or dress it down with jeans and matching black booties. Either way, it won’t just work but work well. Now, the same can also be said for the “Tan Portobello Heather” too. We’re loving how this dark khaki hue can easily become anyone’s new neutral. It’s light but not too light and dark without being too dark. It’s the year-round staple we’re all in need of — and what’s rounding out this perfect trifecta?

The “Red Fiery” version, of course! It’s impossible not to be loving this red-hot piece — and we’re not alone. Reviewers love it too! One reviewer claims it’s the “perfect shade of red” while another says it’s the “perfect holiday” color, and we’d also second that motion. Add a matching red lip and we’re confident everyone will be sizzling in style! After all, how couldn’t they be?

See it: Grab the Chelsea28 Rib Funnel Neck Sweater (originally $79) now with prices starting at just $47, available at Nordstrom!

It’s hard to beat how well-balanced this sweater is! The shades are striking and sharp while the design in itself is simple and just what many of Us need! The long sleeves and funnel neck are perfect for any of those turtleneck lovers out there. It’s sleek and sophisticated, but the knit material it’s crafted from? It adds a comfier, cozier vibe to its overall feel. Oh, and the best part? This sweater isn’t uncomfortable like traditional fabric can — and most likely will — be.

One reviewer was speechless over how this sweater wasn’t “itchy” and was as “comfortable” as ever. Another reviewer similarly echoed her claims calling it “soft, warm and roomy” too. A handful of other reviewers loved how it balanced “soft and style” in the easy-to-wear piece. Who wouldn’t love that? This sweater will have Us mastering fall fashion like the pros!

See it: Grab the Chelsea28 Rib Funnel Neck Sweater (originally $79) now with prices starting at just $47, available at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out additional Chelsea28 pieces, more sweaters and women’s sale also available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!