



It might not be fall quite yet, but we already can’t wait for the new season to start! Our leather jackets, trench coats and chunky knit sweaters have been hanging in our closets for too long without any wear. The one thing we miss most about fall? Getting to wear booties! Luckily, we found just the pair of designer boots to add to our collection just as the temps begin to drop in a few weeks!

The best part about these booties? They’re absolutely made for walking! From the stacked heel to the toebox, this style from Rag & Bone will keep Us all stepping not just in style, but comfortably, too. Plus, it’s a fan-favorite piece so many fashionistas swear by!

See it: Grab a pair of the Rag & Bone ‘Newbury’ Bootie (originally $495) now with prices starting at $297, available at Nordstrom!

The Rag & Bone ‘Newbury’ Bootie was made for anyone that has to be on their feet all day. Honestly, it’s the first thing every shopper noticed when stepping into this perfect pair. But what’s so great about them specifically?

Has anyone out there ever struggled with heeled boots in the past? Specifically those thin heeled boots? Yes, we figured as much; it’s normally the first problem we have. Which, of course, makes this blocked heel a complete game-changer! Whether we’re running late to work or rushing to a last-minute appointment, it provides a strong foundation (or block) that provides comfort and support all day long.

Notice the 3 1/2 inch heel? Well, don’t just trust Us, go ahead and trust the many reviewers singing its praises. One reviewer said it was the “one boot she can walk really fast in,” while another reviewer claims her feet were comfortable “after three straight hours” of wear.

What could possibly be better than that? Not much, except how beautiful the boot’s design is.

Sure, we love the black shade this boot comes available in, but want to know what we’re loving even more? The fold-over cuff detail at the front. It was the small detail that made such a big difference, and completely elevated its “wow” factor; taking it over the top. And we’re not the only ones who took notice. The reviewers did too.

One reviewer couldn’t resist this bootie if she tried, and trust Us, she tried! After “wanting these boots for years,” she finally dove in and invested in a pair. Another reviewer claimed that they too spent “an entire year” lusting over them. And both of them are never turning back! According to them (and so many others!), this is the one and only boot they’ll ever need. But why? Because it’s so endlessly versatile.

Whether we’re bundling up in the cold or lightening our layers in the warmer weather, this boot seems to be the shoe to step into. One reviewer loved how “high-quality and expensive” this shoe looked.

It was the perfect piece to pair with any T-shirt and pair of jeans! She loved how it added an elegant element to an otherwise effortless look. Want to know what we’re loving? It’s so transitional that it can be dressed up and just as easily be dressed down. In fact, is anyone heading off to work?

Go ahead and throw on a mididress and black blazer! We love how this shoe will make businesswear cool again. What’s better than that? Only that it’ll put our best foot forward, fashionably, and that we can wear this boot on repeat!

