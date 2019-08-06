



How many dresses do you own that give you that special feeling? The feeling of serendipity — of knowing that you were meant to find that dress and meant to wear it. Of knowing it’s the dress that people will remember you by, because you’ll make a big impression in it. No, that feeling isn’t reserved solely for wedding gowns! We can find it in other styles, and instead of visiting a bridal salon, we just need to visit Revolve’s website!

That’s exactly how we came across the superdown Kilee Midi Dress, and wow, does this dress evoke a special feeling. Even just looking at it sends shivers down our spine and forms a tear in our eye! It’s truly exceptional, and even more exceptional is the fact that it’s under $100. Like, way under $100. This dress is actually under $70!

Shoppers can’t stop describing this dress as “stunning.” They say it’s “absolutely a showstopper” and just “amazing for a night out.” They’re calling it “gorgeous and elegant” and, most importantly, “everything [they] wanted it to be!” Isn’t it just the best when we fall in love with something online and it not only meets our expectations in real life, but blows them out of the water?

This dress has a soft V-neckline with adjustable, over-the-shoulder spaghetti straps. It’s fitted, with a skinny seam at the natural waistline to create a flattering cinched effect and elongated legs. The skirt is so unique. It has an asymmetrical hem with a front slit and layered pleats for an almost raw yet refined edge. The top of the slit hits toward the upper right thigh while the lowest part hits just below the left knee!

This Kilee dress has a semi-low back with a sweetheart shape and a hidden zipper closure to help maintain its shape and make it easier to put on and take off. We’ll also notice that the hem is straight in the back, hitting right around the back of our knees!

Nude is an incredibly underrated color for a special dress. We find it to be one of the classiest options we can choose, and love how it lets our inner beauty shine while allowing us every possible opportunity to accessorize with every color of the rainbow. We’re definitely fans of the all-nude look, with matching heels and natural-looking makeup, but we can get loud when the occasion calls for it!

We’re imagining this dress with red pumps and matching red lipstick and we can’t get over it. We now understand the true meaning of perfection. If we accessorize with gold jewelry and a small clutch with a skinny gold crossbody chain, we can only expect the paparazzi to show up within seconds of us leaving our home!

A nude dress like this one even opens up opportunities to let smaller details shine, like our nail color! A pretty pink or sparkly pearl shade stands out that much more against a simple canvas. We’re not forgetting about our hair clips and silky headbands, either! It all just depends on the occasion. Heading out for date night? Going to a wedding? Our accessories and shoes may change, but this dress is always our first pick!

