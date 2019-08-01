Countless Revolve Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Flattering Dress





Our closets are completely jam-packed with dresses of all styles, colors and lengths. We could probably go months without ever having to do a repeat wear. Yet every time a special occasion rolls around, what’s the first thing we immediately browse for? You guessed it, a new dress. There’s something special about stepping into a fresh frock. The right dress won’t just have Us looking good but feeling it too. But it has to be the right one. You know, the one that gives us the feeling of butterflies and puts an extra pep in our step.

Sure, we’re always searching for the right dress, but finding it? It’s a struggle because there’s a lot to factor in. What’s the one reason everyone plays it safe in fashion? We cling to our tried-and-true formulas because it’s easy. We often find ourselves staying in our comfort zones and taking the easy way out, like reaching for a classic little black dress. But why blend in when we were born to stand out? Let’s step outside of our comfort zones in this lacey little number that will leave Us all looking red-hot!

The Lovers + Friends Caspian Shift Dress is the perfectly on-trend dress of our dreams! There are so many reasons to love this halter-style mini dress. But let’s start with the color. It’s available in a coral shade that’s sensational. This orangey-red hue is bold but muted and paired with the scalloped lace overlay, it’s very subtle. As many of Us already know, “Living Coral” is Pantone’s 2019 Color of the Year, which means that same orangey-red shade we can’t stop lusting over is on the top of everyone’s wishlist, too! It’s the ultimate color choice for anyone looking to step away from those traditional black dresses and into something that’s bold and bright.

The front and back of this dress have a racerback style. The silhouette is just slightly fitted without being too clingy, something many reviewers couldn’t stop raving about in their reviews. Shoppers said the fit paired with the great quality of this dress made it so flattering. Reviewers loved that it was fitted without being boxy and one shopper even said it’s even better in person! So many reviewers even mentioned that every time they wear this dress, the compliments keep rolling in.

Shoppers also loved that this dress was endlessly versatile, so we can wear to any occasion. Whether it’s a family gathering, a wedding or just grabbing brunch with the girls, this dress will make the perfect outfit.

This dress is beautiful on its own so we can rock it with minimal accessories. We’re already planning what block heel or mule we’re going to wear first with it. For dressy summertime events, simply add a strappy sandal, with or without a heel, and you will be good to go. We can also add a leather jacket and pair of booties when we’re heading out for a night out on the town. For professional settings, throw on a blazer and pumps and head off to work in style.

This shift dress is the easy-to-wear piece that will have Us feeling comfortable and looking chic all in one.

