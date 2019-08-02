



Our mornings always start out the same. We wake up, walk to our closet and the struggle starts. Despite the fact that we’re staring straight into a closet full of clothes, we find ourselves stressed out, frustrated and thinking, “I have absolutely nothing to wear!” As ironic as it is, we’re confident this is an all-too-familiar scenario for everyone. But there’s a quick fix that won’t have us sacrificing any of our fashion sense. It’s an error-proof piece that works well with everything from loungewear, formalwear and yes, even workwear! It can be dressed up or dressed down in an instant and look brand new every single time. What myth-like item can do all of this? T-shirts!

The power of a tee is strong and there’s nothing quite like it. T-shirts are one of the only articles of clothing that can be worn anywhere and anytime. We’re talking year-round as well as day or night. But it’s imperative to find the perfect one that’s classic, comfortable and top quality so we can keep it forever. We found that in this T-shirt, available at Nordstrom!

See it: Grab the Caslon Rounded V-Neck Tee (originally $25) for $25, available at Nordstrom!

The Caslon Rounded V-Neck Tee is the basic you’ll reach for at least once a week — and even more often if you grab a few different colors. This short sleeve tee features a gently rounded V-neckline. It’s appropriate enough to wear to any professional setting, work function or family gathering. Plus, it shows just the right amount of skin when we’re trying to highlight any necklace or scarf and we’re confident the compliments will be rolling in!

The cotton-blend fabric can be worn at any time of year. It’s lightweight, breathable and the perfect in-between piece to wear alone or under other shirts or jackets. This light tee is so endlessly transitional and versatile. It can be layered under any cardigan or crewneck sweater and can just as easily be worn along with any pair of denim shorts, skirt or trouser pants!

Is anyone starting to think that this tee is a bit too good to be true? Don’t just take our word for it. Over 1,800 reviewers are obsessed with this tee, calling it their favorite ever. Across the board, so many shoppers were left speechless over how spectacular it was from the fit to the feel.

One reviewer loved how high-quality the material was while another reviewer said they bought all of the available colors. Another reviewer loved how versatile and flattering it was, particularly in the fit. Unlike traditional tees that are sometimes a bit “too fitted,” this one was loose without being too loose, according to several reviewers.

A handful of other reviewers loved how this comfortable and cute tee could be worn with everything and we agree. From leather jackets to trench coats, sneakers and heels, it’s the one-stop-shop for seamless styling that left everyone calling it their favorite tee ever!

