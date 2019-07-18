We Saw Kylie Jenner in This Little Black Dress and Knew We Had to Have It

You know when you see a flawless celebrity in a stunning dress and think, “There’s no way I’d ever look good in that?” We know the feeling all too well, but we’ve decided that we want to put the kibosh on that bummer mindset right now. But how will that change anything? Well, with the right dress, it’s easy because we know it’ll look amazing on us no matter what!

The Kendall + Kylie Tonal Leopard Print Minidress is exactly the dress to pull us out of any fashion funk. In fact, it’ll pull us so far out of that funk that we may become fashion icons ourselves! That’s usually what happens when we emulate Kylie Jenner, after all. She modeled this minidress from her collection with sister Kendall Jenner and showed us exactly how to rock it!

See it: Get the Kendall + Kylie Tonal Leopard Print Minidress for just $79 at Nordstrom!

This upgraded LBD has a lightweight, satin feel. It’s fitted, but not in a way that’s tight or clings like a bodycon piece. It lightly skims the body, making it not only comfortable, but undeniably flattering. It’s covered in a leopard print, but not one consisting of the traditional colors we’d expect. It’s actually black on black, the print shining brilliantly when the light hits!

This dress has a drapey cowl neckline that screams effortless elegance and a hem that hits at the upper thigh. It has a slight fit-and-flare effect, with definition at the natural waist to not only elongate legs, but cinch and enhance our silhouette, accentuating our best features!

This minidress has spaghetti straps that travel over the shoulders and halfway down the back until they reach one of this piece’s most notable and charming details: a lace-up closure on the lower back! This intricate, “jaw-dropping” detail is fire, to put it simply. It’s an unexpected surprise that grabs attention faster than lightning strikes!

This dress has a zip closure hiding at the side, making it easy to slip on or off. What’s also easy is washing this dress. Our first thought was that it would be dry clean only, right? But this dress is totally machine washable and can be tumbled dry, as well, meaning we don’t have to wait to wear it over and over again!

This dress fits true to size, but it’s actually even easier than usual to order one that we know will fit us. The sizes run in ranges, such as 4 to 6 and 12 to 14, so the guessing game is seriously minimized and our excitement can only grow from here!

The Kendall + Kylie brand launched back in 2012 and the sisters have managed to create increasingly trendy, flattering and affordable pieces ever since. It’s a wonderful thing to be able to emulate our favorite fashion icon without spending thousands of dollars, and Kylie showed us exactly how to rock this dress on Twitter. She wore it with a sheer black veil, sunglasses and golden earrings and we’re all about the drama. We can also keep it super simple with this dress, pairing it with skinny heels or dressing it down with a denim jacket and white canvas sneakers!

Sizes of this dress won’t last, but the indescribable happiness we’ll feel from putting it on will, so let’s get shopping!

