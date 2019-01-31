Just like we don’t need to be professional athletes to wear jerseys, we don’t need to be in a biker gang just so we can wear a leather jacket. This jacket we just found, however, is making us consider buying a motorcycle just so we have an excuse to wear it more often. Or maybe we can just pull our childhood bicycles out of the shed and ride them around the block. Whatever works; we’re not picky.

The Badgley Mischka Envelope Collar Quilted Leather Biker Jacket is not the average biker jacket. It’s an upgrade of an upgrade and it’s sure to provoke an “Oh my gosh, where did you get that jacket?” every time we wear it. We’ll tell them we got it from Nordstrom for 50% off, flip our hair and ride off into the sunset. Just as soon as we can find our balance.

See it: Grab the Badgley Mischka Envelope Collar Quilted Leather Biker Jacket (originally $495) for just $248 at Nordstrom!

The luxe leather of this jacket is complemented by a mix of diamond and baffle quilting all over. This means that on the torso, the quilting forms horizontal stripes, while on the sleeves, they form a downward-facing chevron pattern. There is also flattering curving on the sides, helping to define the waist. With the way the oversized envelope collar falls, vertical striped quilting is also introduced, creating eye-catching shapes and patterns all around. If only our tenth-grade geometry teacher could see Us now.

Keeping in line with the unique quilting patterns is the asymmetrical front-zip closure, which works its way diagonally up the jacket with silver hardware. Apart from this zipper are two more for the front zip pockets! Whether we’re cruising down the highway or speed-walking through sales downtown over the weekend, our valuables will be kept safe and sound.

Another thing we love about the outside of this jacket is that it has a stretch feature under the arms, allowing for ease of movement and adding to overall comfort. This feature being on the inside is the best placement both for functionality and so that it doesn’t distract from the quilted leather, which is the star of the show.

So, the lightweight, soft leather creates an air of luxury on the outside of the jacket, but the inside deserves our love too. The behind-the-scenes crew of a show is what really makes the star shine! This biker jacket is lined with a smooth material, making it easy to slip on or off. We may look tough on the outside, but this jacket is truly soft inside and out.

Even though this is a biker jacket, it’s still Badgley Mischka, which means we’re using it to elevate looks, not dress them down. If we want to keep a classic biker style, we can wear this jacket with jeans of any color or shade, or go extra edgy with faux-leather leggings. Combat boots are a given.

If we want to use it as more of an unexpected accent to an outfit, we can wear it with a fitted dress and heels or heeled booties for a night out. We can also just use it as our everyday jacket that keeps us warm and keeps us looking fresh no matter what we put on that day.

It’s hard to make this jacket look out of place, even if we’ve forgotten to do laundry (again) and have to throw together an outfit made up of a T-shirt we haven’t touched in five years and ripped leggings we just can’t seem to let go of no matter how hard we try.

Badgley Mischka is known for specializing in eveningwear, and it’s this fact that explains why this jacket so fashion-forward. The brand is so detail-oriented and concentrated on finding sophistication and elegance in any material it touches. That’s why even a biker jacket like this is so much more than a cold-weather accessory or afterthought.

The sale on this jacket is extreme. We don’t know how we got so lucky for something so unique and fabulous to come in at literally half the original price. If we could only choose one piece of clothing to keep for dressing up plain tees, plain bottoms and even more plain shoes, this might just be it. Who knew dressing like a biker could feel so posh?

See it: Grab the Badgley Mischka Envelope Collar Quilted Leather Biker Jacket (originally $495) for just $248 at Nordstrom! Not your style? Check out other coats and jackets from Nordstrom here!



Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!