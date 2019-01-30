When it comes to handbags, we’ve got quite a long list of mandatory features to check off before making a purchase – though, by the looks of our enormous accessory collection, you might not assume we’re overly selective. But purses serve more than a means to carry around our makeup, wallets, keys, more makeup and other daily essentials.

Our bags always, always have to have pockets. How else could we keep from feeling like Mary Poppins and prevent from forever digging around looking for that tiny tube of lipstick? Pockets with zippers are even more helpful, to keep our belongings safe and secure.

We, of course, have bags in all colors but the basics will always be close to our hearts. A great black, white or neutral carryall always matches our outfits, so it’s one less thing to think about in the morning when we’re rushing to get out the door on time.

Speaking of variety, we do have bags in all sizes, too. But the perfect purse is almost like Goldilocks – not too big, not too small and just the right dimensions and weight to lug around all day.

We also hope to have a bag that makes carrying it easy, so a purse with versatile ways for holding is always appreciated.

Of course, we want a tote to withstand anything, including harsh weather, wear and tear and be able to age well. So since durability is key, we have a list of go-to designers we know to make quality handbags that will last us forever.

Last of all, we must be smitten. Whether it’s an interesting detail, exquisite quality or a bit of glam, it’s a sure way to become an instant favorite.

So when we saw this Rebecca Minkoff Regan Satchel at Nordstrom, it truly hits all of our checklist items. Best of all? It’s on sale at a serious markdown of 50 percent off.

See it: Snag the Rebecca Minkoff Regan Satchel at Nordstrom, originally $345 but now marked down to $172 in select colors! Not your style? Check out other sale Rebecca Minkoff bags at Nordstrom.

This handbag, which comes in three colors (Grey, Mink and Almond), is the perfect medium size we crave. Since it can just about fit a laptop depending on the size, it’s a perfect work option to look polished and professional. It’s spacious but slightly slouches for when we’re carrying around less of our junk inside, too.

Rebecca Minkoff’s signature studs make this satchel even more interesting and the dangling tassels truly caught our eye. There’s also not too much fringe hanging, so we know this won’t get annoying to schlep around.

The designer is known for making street-chic apparel and accessories, so we know we can brag about owning a Rebecca Minkoff, too. Plus, her designs are made to last with quality leather and her signature jacquard lining.

This bag is easy to travel around with as well thanks to multiple options. With the whipstitched carry handle, we can carry it by hand. The optional cross-body strap is also adjustable if we want it to hang from our shoulder or around our body for comfort.

It also has a top zip closure and an exterior zip pocket for extra security as well as interior zip, wall and smartphone pockets. And when we plop this bag down on the ground, protective metal feet in a matching light gold hue will keep the bottom from getting damaged.

Like Us, shoppers agreed that this bag is the dream accessory they’ve been forever in search of, with one pointing out how it’s the perfect combination of classic with a twist.

Another buyer praised how much it holds, noting how lightweight it was even though it fit just about anything.

Several reviewers commented on the softness of the leather — a testament to the supreme quality that comes with a Rebecca Minkoff item — and how it feels as luxurious as it looks.

We’re ready for the compliments to come pouring in when we carry this satchel to work and out to drinks afterward with our equally stylish girlfriends.

Since Nordstrom has the Rebecca Minkoff Regan Satchel marked down, it’s really a no-brainer to snag this as fast as possible. Most Nordstrom shoppers noted how they have been eyeing this bag up for several years, so it’s sure to sell out fast.

It’s hard to find a designer bag with a markdown this steep. At 50 percent off, it’s practically a steal and definitely a crime of fashion not to scoop it up.

See it: Snag the Rebecca Minkoff Regan Satchel at Nordstrom, originally $345 but now marked down to $172 in select colors! Not your style? Check out other sale Rebecca Minkoff bags at Nordstrom.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!