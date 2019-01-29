We love trying out new styles. Party dresses, ripped jeans and miniskirts are great! We love them all. But we will always come back to the essential of all essentials: leggings. And guess what? We are totally for wearing them as pants! In fact, we encourage it. Especially when they’re a trendy option like this pair we just found from Express’ incredible 40% off everything sale. (Yes, 40% off everything!)

These Express Faux Leather Leggings are upgraded in every way except their marked down price. They have everything we love about a regular black legging, but their faux-leather look and feel bring them from a basic, lazy-day necessity to our first choice for impressing on a night out.

The material of these leggings is a smooth-coated knit, recreating the sleekness of leather. Unlike leather, however, these leggings have serious stretchiness going for them. This ensures that we can dance the night away, or run fast enough to catch a cab at the end of the night before it drives away without us. No squeakiness or sweat build-up to hold us back! Leather pants can get hot, okay? That’s why we’re all about these leggings.

These leggings have a slip-on style, so we don’t have to waste time unbuttoning buttons, zipping up zippers or tying a belt around our waist. They’ll stay up just fine without them, all while remaining amazingly flattering. The higher waist elongates our legs and the shine from the faux leather captures the light in all of the right spots.

Another thing we love about a leather look is the blend of edginess and sophistication they deliver, all bundled up in one pair of leggings. We can lean into the leather look easily by pairing them with a faux-leather jacket and slipping on a pair of white boots or sneakers to create a stylish contrast. If we want them to be more of an edgy accent in our outfit, we can tuck in a pastel button-up blouse or throw on a bell-sleeve sweater. A pair of knee-high boots could tie it all together, letting the leggings peek out as a special surprise.

Hundreds of shoppers have been spilling the details about their new leggings from Express. One shopper said her leggings were so comfortable, she’d forget that she was even wearing them! We can only imagine having a moment in the middle of the day when our legs are hiding under our desk and we suddenly can’t remember if we’re wearing pants or not. After the initial scare, it would be pretty hilarious. We think we can learn to trust ourselves to put on bottoms in the morning if it means such a high level of comfort.

Another shopper was grateful to have a pair of leggings that don’t suddenly turn see-through when we need to bend over, or even if we’re just walking around! No need to pull a friend into the bathroom to check if we’re showing through. We can just trust that we’re not. In Leggings We Trust. That’s our new national motto. It’s official; just trust Us.

Other shoppers commented on how easily these leggings can be dressed up, one describing them as “perfect for a night out.” Pairing them with a silk camisole would create a gorgeous dual shine without being as in-your-face as sequins, rhinestones and gems would be. We can finish off the outfit with some glossy flats or heels and we’re set. We can also go for a lined mesh top for a trendy combination. Don’t forget the lace-up combat boots!

These leggings can also be dressed down more if we want to experiment with more casual looks. We can take on a ‘90s vibe by tying a flannel around our waist to go with a plain tee and a choker. We’re definitely going for the classic plastic tattoo choker, by the way. We’re going to have to draw the line at crimping our hair, though. We’ll leave that to our girl Topanga in old reruns of Boy Meets World.

These leggings are going fast, so make sure they don’t slip away while Express’ enormous sale is going on! We can already think of at least five upcoming events we can wear these lovely leggings to. Two of them involve a pint of ice cream and Netflix, but goodness, we’ll look so cute in these leggings that nights in still count as events!

See it: Check out the Express Faux Leather Leggings (originally $50) for just $30 at Express! Not your style? Check out other leggings from the Express sale here!

