Sometimes, people tell Us they don’t feel comfortable wearing skinny jeans, or they don’t think they’ll look good in them. They’re afraid of trying out the fit, thinking they just weren’t made for skinnies. Well, we think they haven’t found the right pair yet. A good pair of skinnies should make anyone who tries them on look and feel great, and they definitely don’t need to be black or dark navy to do so.

The NYDJ Ami High Waist Colored Stretch Skinny Jeans are going to change skinny jean skeptics into skinny jeans stunners. The “Straw” color is letting us see skinnies in a new light, literally, because they’re so much lighter than the ones we’d typically wear. This creates an entirely different vibe than traditionally darker, denim skinnies, and hence introduces so many different outfit possibilities! For an incredible 50% off, how could we not give them a try, or two or three?

See it: Grab the NYDJ Ami High Waist Colored Stretch Skinny Jeans (originally $119) for just $59 from Nordstrom!

A white tee, for example, is so simple, but looks so different just depending on the color of our bottoms. A white tee with dark skinnies has more of a cool, classic feel. But if we pair a white tee with these NYDJ skinnies, it’s suddenly elevated! The look is a hint of beachy mixed with a heaping teaspoon of casual-chic and a pinch of high fashion. We may not be the best cooks, but we think we prepared a pretty appetizing outfit just now!

The possibilities expand even further when we take footwear into account. Slip on some pastel mules or patterned flats and suddenly it’s springtime! This would be more than work-appropriate but in a so-cute-it-distracts-from-the-morning-meeting kind of way. We’re okay with that. Alternatively, lace up a pair of combat boots or wedge sneakers for a slick, nonchalant look that still screams “style, style, style.” The best part of having skinny jeans this color is that they make any outfit instantly more stylish with no extra effort to be made on our part!

Another serious style factor is the fit of these stretchy skinnies. They’re high-waisted, making it easy for tucking in blouses and tees. Not only that, but they were designed with exclusive lift-tuck technology, which ensures a flattering look all around. The ankle is also a bit cropped for elongating legs, or maybe showing off some fun socks! The stretchiness is also much appreciated, as, personally, we’re not willing to give up the ability to move for the sake of fashion.

When NYDJ was founded, the brand’s main goal was to create the perfect pair of jeans. They’ve exceeded that goal with so many amazing styles, but these skinnies are our current favorite for sure. Other shoppers are big fans too, one pointing out the “quality construction” of the pants. Another shopper pointed out the softness of the fabric, while many others agreed on how comfortable they are. If skinnies aren’t comfortable, we don’t want them, so we love seeing that so many others feel the same way.

Another thing that is sometimes pushed aside when it comes to skinny jeans is the pockets. We are very serious about our pockets over here. Thankfully, these Ami jeans have a five-pocket style so we can always slip our phones into our back pockets when we need to free up our hands. We just have to remember to take them out before we sit back down!

These jeans also have a zip fly and a one-button closure, so they’re easy to take on and off. No more struggling with too many buttons! The button and other hardware on these pants is silver, which looks great with the color of the pants themselves, not distracting from their lightness and versatile neutrality.

We already talked about how these Ami pants could work with just a plain white tee, but that doesn’t mean we have to keep it simple all around, all the time! This Straw shade will work with any color or pattern we want to throw at it. We can pair it with a velvety black top with elegant mesh panels, or we can steer the other way and grab our leather-look jacket and a cropped cotton V-neck. They also open up makeup options, working well with nudes for a gentle look or standing strong with bright lips and fierce winged liner.

We’re so happy that these Ami skinny jeans are on sale, because we want everyone to experience the feeling owning a perfect pair of skinnies. Just give Us a call so we don’t end up wearing them on the same day. That, or we can at least coordinate our outfits for a cute selfie. Hashtag twins!

See it: Grab NYDJ’s Ami High Waist Colored Stretch Skinny Jeans (originally $119) for just $59 from Nordstrom! Not your style? Check out other jeans and denim from Nordstrom here!

