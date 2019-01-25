If we were to open to the word “confident” in the dictionary, we’d be met with a photo of a leather-look jacket staring back at us. It’s a statement and it doesn’t need any example sentences or alternate definitions. It’s perfect now, then and forever. But sometimes that statement is bit too strong for what we’re trying to say with our current outfit, and too loud for a specific environment. That’s fine! We’re hanging our biker jackets back up for those days and wearing this jacket instead, and we’re feeling just as confident either way.

The Kut From The Kloth’s ‘Ana’ Faux Leather Drape Front Jacket conjures all of the confidence that comes with a leather-look jacket but softens it up with delicate draping instead of zippers or clean-cut shapes and hems. Also softening it up are the additional fabrics joining the faux-leather. With faux-suede and stretch-knit accents, this jacket boasts an untraditional trio of textures that complement each other and keep the compliments coming. It’s also 50% off, making this a can’t-miss deal! Stop spoiling us, Nordstrom. Just kidding. Please never stop.

While the inside of the jacket is lined with the soft faux-suede, the fabric makes a notable appearance on the outside as well, taking front and center stage on the Ana’s most unique feature, its elegant draping at the jacket opening. The draping cascades straight down from the collar and begins to fold and flow into sophisticated layers around the highest part of the waist, alternating between the suede and leather look. It continues down to create a pointed, diagonal tip on each side of the jacket instead of settling into a hem that runs horizontally across our hips. This pointed look gives the jacket almost a sweater look, at least in shape. Because of this, it’s appropriate for the office or even an interview. We get extra points if we look fashionable, right? Just don’t ask Us what our greatest weakness is.

Okay, we’ll tell! Our greatest weakness is almost always hidden pockets. They make Us weak at the knees. That’s why we practically fell over when we realized the Ana’s side seams were hiding secret pockets! Good to know we can still strike a modelesque pose with our hands in our pockets when we get stopped in the street by a fashion photographer. We can dream, okay? Hopefully, our knees don’t turn to jelly when the flash goes off.

The fabric fun doesn’t end at the draping, if that’s what it seemed like. Soft stretch panels grace the sides of this jacket, as well as the inner sleeve, making it flexible so we won’t be standing around like a soldier at attention all day. The stretch-knit panel on the back also plays with interesting shapes, tapering in toward the lower back for a flattering illusion around the waist.

Shoppers are loving the lightweight feel of this jacket, specifically pointing out how easy it is to layer with. It’s not too tight so it’s no problem to wear a long-sleeve shirt underneath. It won’t create any extra lumps or bumps, which can ruin the magic of layering more often than we’d like to admit. One shopper called this jacket the “perfect outfit ‘finisher’” which is an A-plus description. It’s true! Because of its cool, tough-but-not-rough faux-leather, it would be a great finisher for a pair of black jeans and a graphic tee. On the other hand, because of its classy draping and stylish shapes, it would work as a finisher for an A-line midi dress or a wide-leg, sleeveless jumpsuit. We’re going to throw a thin turtleneck under the jumpsuit too, okay? Okay.

A large aspect of Kut From The Kloth’s popularity is its attention to “fabrics, finishes and details.” All three are on full display on the Ana jacket, which makes this 50% off deal even sweeter. The detail of the cropped back swooping in a sleek diagonal line to the point at the front of the hip catches the eye brilliantly, especially from a side view.

With such a great deal, we can’t imagine the Ana will be around for long. Especially with free shipping! This effortless outfit enhancer is ready to elevate our look and we are more than ready to be elevated. Going up!

See it: Grab the Kut From The Kloth ‘Ana’ Faux Leather Drape Front Jacket (originally $99) for just $49 at Nordstrom! Not your style? Check out other coats and jackets from Nordstrom here!

