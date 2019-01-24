There comes a time in everyone’s life where they make the switch from a canvas tote to a leather one. It’s an accessory glow-up so good that it has our friends asking, “What’s different? Haircut? New lipstick?” But a good leather tote outlasts a haircut and certainly a swipe of lipstick. It also holds our stuff for us, which is a must from the work week to the weekend. Yeah, we’re not switching bags just because it’s Saturday anymore.

The J.Crew Harper Leather Tote is a “work-to-weekend companion” and boy, is it an attractive one. We like thinking of our bags as our companions. We go everywhere with them, we can unload all of our troubles onto (or into) them and we love taking photos with them, too. This Harper tote might be our best companion yet, especially since it’s a full 50% off! Full quality for half the price? Yes, please.

See it: Grab the J.Crew Harper Leather Tote (originally $228) for just $114 from Nordstrom!

On the outside, the Harper Leather tote is a sleek beauty. Its clean lines and smooth leather have a very modern feel, and its simplicity won’t distract from our outfits. There’s a flat bottom for placing the bag down without worrying about it toppling over, and there are rolled handles that work well for forearm wear, as well as a removable shoulder strap drop for optional cross-body wear. We love when a bag has a cross-body option, especially when we know we’re going to be in a crowded spot like a concert or a street fair. We have to keep our companion close so it doesn’t make friends with anyone else!

The top of the tote is open for easy access to the extra-large interior, which features a few smart storage solutions. A zip side pocket is essential in a good tote. With so much room in the main pocket, it can be easy to lose smaller things such as pens or lipsticks. It also comes in great handy when we want to take off a pair of uncomfortable earrings or we need to remove our rings and we actually want to see them again.

Across from the zip side pocket is a card insert with two sections. Sure, we can store cards there, but it’s also a great solution for other items we find ourselves fishing for the most often. Keys and cell phone are the most obvious choices for Us! Some minty gum would work well too. We never know what we’ll get up to when the work week ends and we take this bag out on the town!

As for the main interior area, we can fit so much inside this tote! A tablet would fit easily and leave room for more. A protein bar, a mini tissue pack, some fruit snacks, a refreshing face mist, a weekly planner, a compact—Oh, sorry. We were just going through our own things and fantasizing about how they’d all fit so easily into the Harper. Is it bad if we buy a chihuahua a la Paris Hilton solely so we can keep it in our bag? Probably, right?

Shoppers are loving this deal, describing the tote as “simple and classic” as well as “sophisticated.” That goes for both shades. The Black shade is an obvious go-to, and the bits of gold hardware bring it from too simple to totally enviable, just like that.

Vintage Cabernet is an alluring blend of wine red and brown. It’s dark and just a little bit vampy, just the way we like it. It’s a great touch of color but it isn’t a loud one, which means we can still play with most of the colors of the rainbow and all that’s in between for the rest of our clothes and accessories.

It can be difficult to find a bag that works well for work and plays well with play. The Harper Leather Tote is one of our favorite options for a versatile accessory. Say we’re wearing a day-to-night dress at the office with a shawl over our shoulders to keep it office-friendly (and to stay warm in the chilly air conditioning). If we’re meeting up with friends in the evening, we can slip the shawl off, fold it up and stick it right into our totes. Done! It’s such a simple concept and yet we still know so many people who haven’t found a bag like this for themselves.

With this amazing sale price, we know these totes won’t last long. It’s after we already own them that their long-lasting durability takes its effect, duh! Now, please excuse Us, as we have a chihuahua to buy.

See it: Grab the J.Crew Harper Leather Tote (originally $228) for just $114 from Nordstrom! Not your style? Check out other totes from Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!