Duchess Meghan’s ’90s-Inspired Lace-Up Booties Are on Major Sale

We like to think of boots as the windows to our soul, or at least to our mood for that day. Sometimes we want something sleek, simple and calm like a Chelsea boot, but other times, when we’re ready to get to work, we choose a combat boot. We also love playing with different textures and new trends that show off our personalities. Sometimes, we just want to say it all. That’s where these boots come in.

Introducing the Stuart Weitzman Veruka booties. Royal fashion got a serious upgrade when Duchess Meghan took her place in the family. Duchess Kate held down the fort, or in this case, palace, with gorgeous flowing dresses, posh outerwear and enviable heels. But Duchess Meghan, while still classy as classy can be, also added a little edge to Queen Elizabeth and crew. She displayed this edge in New Zealand with her husband, otherwise known as Prince Harry, by wearing her own Veruka booties out and stunning left and right. Imagine our faces when we saw they were up to a full 60% off! Think Macaulay Culkin’s iconic Home Alone pose but with more mascara. That’s Us.

The Veruka booties are a combination of classic combat boots and right-now sock booties, but without the actual sock fabric. They are pure leather from upper, to the insole, to the lining, to the outsole, to, yes, even the laces themselves! Now that’s royal. The booties rise up to mid-calf as a sock bootie would and to create the same effect. But the leather is flexible and slightly slouchy, not clinging too tightly to the leg.

The laces are threaded, as expected, up the shoe, but are also long enough to wrap around the ankle. This looks super stylish and is an extra opportunity to show them off. Yes! The extra ankle support doesn’t hurt either. The lavish look and feel of the leather are offset with Stuart Weitzman’s signature metal stud hardware for a ‘90s inspired touch of feminine grunge.

The accents continue to impress with an almond toe and a chunky heel that offers a 3.55-inch boost. An impeccable height for matching with a party dress, or, as Duchess Meghan did, a pair of jeans and a trench coat! We also love how the pull tab on the back of the ankle is incorporated into the bootie’s design and isn’t just popping out of the top, almost like it’s afraid to be there. It forms a straight line down the shaft to the wrapped heel, and is black so it creates a visual contrast on the lighter shades.

Speaking of shades, let’s go over our options! Rose Clay Pink is a soft mix of light brown and pink, hence the “rose” in its name. The color reminds us of a nude “our lips but better” lipstick. The booties in this shade are a combination of almost silken leather and distressed leather. The Stone Light Tan shade also shares in this delectable duality, but in a lighter color reminiscent of a creamy latte. Both work well as neutrals or can work as the statement pieces with an otherwise simple outfit.

Black Tendre, which is available at Zappos, is for anyone who wants to dig just a little deeper into the punk-rock aesthetic — and yes, it is totally punk to pair them with something traditionally girly. It’s all about what makes us feel good and gives us confidence. The Black Tendre trades the silver hardware for gold and has more of a smooth look all around. The pull tab is also black to match, though the beige leather outsole still creates a hint of contrast.

Considering the fairly sizable heel, it’s understandable to worry about the comfort of these Veruka booties. But worry not! The padded, fixed footbed will solve all anxieties and pains. One happy shopper mentioned how they can “wear them all day with no pain,” while others assured that the booties are true to size. Music to our ears.

Apart from Duchess Meghan, Gisele Bundchen, otherwise known as one of the greatest supermodels of all time, has modeled these Veruka booties. British royalty, fashion royalty, who’s next? Oh, that’s right. Us! We need to grab these before they’re gone forever. Go, go, go!

See it: Check out the Stuart Weitzman Veruka booties (originally $698) on sale for $279 at Stuart Weitzman! Also available in all sizes (and on sale too!) at Zappos for $494! Not your style? Check out more Stuart Weitzman boots here and all boots on Zappos here!

