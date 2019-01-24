When we hear the words “oil” and “skin” used together, our first instinct is to run away as fast as we can. There is no space for excess oiliness in our happy place! But not all oil is bad when it comes to skincare. In fact, some oil products are hailed as miracle workers and lifesavers by shoppers all around the world. Finding the right kind of oil is key, and we’ve found it. Thanks to our fave celebs, of course.

Bio-Oil: Multiuse Skincare Oil is changing the skincare game. The winner of 369 skincare awards, it tackles almost every skin concern plaguing the planet, which is why we can’t believe how affordable it is on Amazon, even with over 6,000 reviews! It “supplements the skin’s natural oil layer,” which is a huge help to maintaining healthy, plump, beautiful skin. Moisture retention is about more than just slathering a protective layer of product on our face. It protects from so many conditions and concerns and actually fixes them to rejuvenate skin for long-term relief and happiness. We can’t believe we ever went through a day without this oil.

See it: Grab the Bio-Oil: Multiuse Skincare Oil at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 24, 2019, but are subject to change.

The star power behind Bio-Oil is intense, and we’re not just talking about the ingredients. Kim Kardashian, who never leaves her house looking less than perfect, has raved about Bio-Oil’s seemingly endless uses. “It prevents wrinkles around my eyes and stretch marks over my body,” she told Us about the product. Stretch marks are big concern for not only mothers, but for almost everyone post-adolescence. If we’ve grown since we were babies, there’s a fairly good chance we’ve got them somewhere!

Duchess Kate is also a big fan of Bio-Oil for its effective results against stretch marks and scars. She has used it on her stomach both during and after pregnancy to maintain elasticity. Basically, this oil is royal. Coincidence that those words rhyme? We think not.

Back in the Kardashian camp, Khloe Kardashian has also spoken about how Bio-Oil fits into her routine and how much she loves it. She puts the miracle product on her face every night! Along with fine lines and wrinkles as her big sister mentioned, Bio-Oil also fights hyper-pigmentation, uneven texture and dryness, three extremely common concerns when it comes to the face. No, it doesn’t end there! This oil does it all, remember?

The ingredients of skincare products can tell Us a lot, and Bio-Oil’s botanical ingredients are whispering so many sweet nothings into our ear. Calendula oil has blown up over the past few years because of its regenerative properties. It’s key to treating sunburned or damaged skin, calming redness and inflammation in a snap. Lavender oil is also in there, which is another soothing agent. Lavender is very popular for its ability to not only calm our skin, but our minds as well!

Also on the ingredients list is rosemary oil, which invigorates and conditions the skin to brighten us up. It also has “mild antiseptic effects” to keep us dewy clean. Not squeaky clean, though! That means our skin isn’t being taken care of properly. Chamomile oil is a major ingredient too, which is recommended for sensitive skin. Sure, Bio-Oil is a total power product, but it’s gentle, which is a must for many of Us.

PurCellin oil is a must-mention as well, since it “improves smoothness and ease of application.” This means we won’t have oils sitting on top of our skin and sloshing around our pores like ocean waves on a red-flag kind of day at the beach. Absorption is key! Apart from oils, this product also has vitamins A and E, which assist in the production of new collagen and protect from damage and premature aging. Score.

We love all of the botanical and natural goodness in Bio-Oil, but what about what’s not in it? This oil is formaldehyde-free, paraben-free, sulfate-free and fluoride-free! It’s hypoallergenic, too! Luckily, we don’t have to worry about any of it going to waste, because Bio-Oil is long-lasting and will be good for 36 months after it’s opened. Three years of glowing, flawless skin, here we come. And then another three years, and another, and another.

This miracle oil can lighten practically any scar, though we will admit that it has not yet been scientifically proven to heal emotional scars too. We’re holding out hope, though. Until then, we’re pretty sure this is as all-in-one as it gets. And, hey, happy skin equals happy smiles.

See it: Grab the Bio-Oil: Multiuse Skincare Oil at Amazon! Not your thing? Check out more skincare from Amazon here! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 24, 2019, but are subject to change.

