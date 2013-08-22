Contrary to popular opinion, it doesn’t cost a ton to keep Kim Kardashian looking gorgeous. The new mom shared the contents of her makeup bag with MailOnline, and — surprise! — none of it costs more than $31!

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian's maternity style

In addition to beauty standbys from familiar brands — like Dove Body Scrub (“I love this; it’s great for prepping the skin,” she said) and Neutrogena Make-up Remover Cleansing Wipes (“This is one of my most essential products, I need a makeup wipe at all times”) — Kardashian also raved about some items that aren’t as well-known, like Bio-Oil and Moroccan Oil.

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian's pregnant bikini body

“It prevents wrinkles around my eyes and stretch marks over my body,” she said of Bio-Oil, a natural skincare oil. Moroccan Oil, she says, she uses to give her hair extra shine.

PHOTOS: Kim and Kanye's sweetest moments

Of course, ever the businesswoman, Kardashian didn’t miss an opportunity to tout her own makeup line with sisters Khloe and Kourtney, Kardashian Beauty. “I had to ‘steal’ the first lab sample of Kardashian Beauty Intimate Spotlight because once I’d tried it, I never wanted to be without it,” Kanye West‘s love told the website. “It adds a beautiful glow to cheekbones, bridge of nose and Cupid’s bow to light up the face. I’m in love with this product!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!