Apple recommends new music artists based on the previous ones we’ve listened to. Netflix populates shows solely based on the ones we’ve recently watched. And, even Amazon recommends products based on previous purchases. Justifiably so, these days its impossible to actually reference a time when something was generic, or “one size fits all.” So why should we just take a one-a-day vitamin?

Care/of makes customizable vitamin packs suited for our unique needs — and was quite literally was designed to take care of us.

The past few months, Care/of users all over the world have been posting and documenting their experiences with their customized vitamins on Instagram. I’m not sure any of Us, knew just how exciting it would be to watch our friends and followers try different types of vitamins, over and over, all day long, on repeat. Suffice to say, it has served its purpose and just about everyone is talking about these life-changing products!

If Care/of has not made its way to your Instagram feed, relax because we’re here to fill in the blanks and we have an exclusive offer just for Us Weekly readers, too!

See it: Exclusive offer for Us Weekly readers! Grab Care/of this month for $20 off a $30+ order with code “SAVE20”, or $25 off a $40+ order with code “SAVE25” at Care/of!

Care/of is looking to make us all live our best lives. New users who are looking to do that will begin by taking a generalized survey answering specifically-crafted questions that help the company get a better understanding of their current health habits and concerns. Care/of also looks for whether or not the user is familiar with vitamins and or supplements. From there, it goes to ask whether or not the user is informed about vitamins, curious or skeptical about supplements as a whole.

Overall, Care/of is looking to not only get a sense of the user’s health background but their current state of mind as well. Talk about a two-for-one!

Next, it goes on to ask about the general factors playing into the user’s health like age, where the user lives and whether or not they are currently taking any supplements or vitamins. Care/of also looks at the big picture including overall health goals. For some, this could be a specific goal that they’re looking to achieve or perhaps just seeking better health in general. Lastly, the questionnaire is looking to see what is our main focus whether it be more energy, less stress, problems sleeping, digestion, immunity or even brain health.

Amazingly so, it only takes a mere five (or so) minutes for Care/of to suggest a specifically tailored list of supplements. Talk about a quick read!

From there, the user is provided a results page recommending vitamins or supplements which can typically be found on drugstore shelves. Common ones include vitamin B12, calcium or vitamin D. Others are a bit more untraditional. Some users might see something of an herbal variety including maca root or ashwagandha. Again, the supplement list is solely dependent on an individual user’s results, so they are looking at products that will maximize results.

Next, it navigates us to something called supplement packs, which are powder packets similar to what we use in drinks but for health.

See it: Exclusive offer for Us Weekly readers! Grab Care/of this month for $20 off a $30+ order with code “SAVE20”, or $25 off a $40+ order with code “SAVE25” at Care/of!

These powders or “quick sticks” are meant to be just as extra as they sound. Think of the extra set of batteries that are sent for the “just in case” moments and these are it. Most commonly these are caffeine, chlorophyll or citicoline. They aren’t crucial supplements for most, but they’re important.

New users should be aware that these are not just computer-generated results. Care/of prides itself in the research behind each product it suggests. And no, they don’t just say that. In fact, Care/of goes the extra mile to ensure users why the supplement was recommended, whether the said supplement is well-backed (or if it’s not) and then goes to reveal the number of studies behind each recommended vitamin!

Overall, Care/of is an excellent option for users looking to become their best self. But is important to note, current lifestyle habits can hinder results. For instance, if a user is vegan or vegetarian, it may not be recommended to add extra supplements to their already healthy lifestyle. Care/of recommends (as most normally do) to consult a doctor before taking any new supplements.

Our final, and favorite part, about Care/of? We have an exclusive deal available for Us Weekly readers looking to hop aboard the Care/of train! Get $20 off a $30 or more order using coupon code “SAVE 20” or $25 orders of $40 or more using code “SAVE25.” Soon you’ll be wow-ing your Instagram feed, too!

See it: Exclusive offer for Us Weekly readers! Grab Care/of this month for $20 off a $30+ order with code “SAVE20”, or $25 off a $40+ order with code “SAVE25” at Care/of!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.comOpens a New Window.. Happy shopping!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!