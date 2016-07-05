According to Khloé Kardashian, there are five products that keep her looking ageless. And guess what? Not one of them is more than $20!

As she revealed via her app on Tuesday, July 5, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 32, relies on SmartWater ($2 per 1.5 L bottle, in grocery stores), Neutrogena sunscreen ($7, target.com), Kirkland Signature vitamin E softgels ($13 for 100 count, costco.com), Aquaphor Healing Ointment ($5, amazon.com) and Bio-Oil ($20, amazon.com) to make sure she maintains a flawless face.

“For me, ‘antiaging’ is really all about hydration. Drinking lots of water is a must,” the former Kocktails with Khloé host wrote. “I also wear sunscreen every day, especially on my hands. Hands are always out in the sun, so they age the most. I keep extra sunscreen in the glove boxes of all of my cars in case I forget. When the sun hits my hands while I’m driving, it reminds me to slather more on!!!”

Kardashian continued, “I also cover my face in oil every night. I love Bio-Oil and vitamin E, and I just use Aquaphor on my eyes. All of this stuff is super cheap and can be found in any drugstore.”

While the aunt of Mason, 6, Penelope, 3, Reign, 18 months, North, 3, and Saint, 7 months, added that she doesn’t believe in extractions or facial treatments, she has tried laser treatments from the family cosmetic dermatologist, Simon Ourian. In fact, Kardashian revealed that she tried her first Coolaser treatment before she jetted to Cuba for the Chanel Cruise show back in May — and it resulted in a slight skin catastrophe.

“My skin, like, peeled off. I looked CRAZY. It definitely got worse before it got better. That’s why I wore so many floppy hats in Cuba — to hide my raw skin!” the youngest Kardashian sister shared. “I swore I would never do it again, but you know what? It really did make my skin look amazing!!!”

