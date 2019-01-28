These Knee-High Boots Go With Every Outfit We Can Think Of

Just when we think we might have successfully filled out our shoe rack for the season, another addition is piled on — and another, and another. Our shoe rack ends up looking more like a shoe pyramid, and picking out a pair to wear for the day feels like a dangerous game of Jenga. But it’s all worth it when we find the perfect pair we’ve been searching for.

The Sam Edelman Hai Knee High Boot is a cleverly-named classic with signature touches that make it a must-have boot. The black suede upper is soft, sleek and regal, and as regal things should be, it’s put on on a pedestal. In this case, the pedestal is a three-inch heel.

See it: Get Sam Edelman’s Hai Knee High Boot for $140 from Nordstrom!

The block heel is chunky for easy walking and features easy-on-the-eyes curving on the inside. The outside of the heel is wrapped to match the upper, while the inside matches the lighter sole, creating a seamless flow. Also on the side of the heel is a white “SE” embellishment. The letters are in cursive to up the fancy factor. This embellishment is a lovely little hint to show off the designer we’re wearing without slathering the pattern all over every inch of the suede.

Also upping the fancy factor is the pointy toe. It’s not pointy enough to do any real damage, but it’s definitely pointy enough to make it stand out more than it would have otherwise. This gives the boot more versatility so that it won’t look out of place when paired with a work dress or even a sparkly miniskirt at night.

One of the biggest issues with knee-high boots that we check for is the level of difficulty when it comes to putting them on and pulling them off. Okay, obviously we can pull these off since they go so well with everything, but can we pull them off our feet at the end of the day? The prognosis looks good for these Sam Edelmans! They have a partial side-zip closure that makes for easy slipping and sliding, but also keeps the boots snug on our legs when we have them zipped up. There’s also a small pull tab at the top of the backs that we can use for a little more help when pulling them off. This “extra polish” is both functional and the tiniest bit flashy, just the way we like it.

Sam Edelman has been in the footwear industry for over 30 years and refuses to stop impressing. And it’s not just Us being impressed! The extremely talented and beautiful actress, Emily Blunt, is a big fan as well, most recently wearing a pair of the designer’s shoes at the 2019 SAG Awards. She also won the award for “Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role” at the show. Coincidence? We think not.

Sam Edelman aims to create “trend-forward yet laid-back shoes,” and the Hai Knee boots are no exception. They’re bound to spark envy and adoration in everyone who lays eyes on them. Whether it’s at work, at a bar, downtown for a romantic restaurant date or at the mall for a gal-pal date, they’re sure to stun. We might have trouble not wearing these every day with everything, but there are worse things in the world than rocking a gorgeous pair of knee-highs seven days a week.

Shoppers haven’t been shy about expressing their love for these boots. One described their beauty as “jaw-dropping.” Another, who described themselves as a critic, said the boots “pass every test.” Others gushed about their comfort level for all-day wear and how their timelessness guarantees they’ll “never go out of style.”

Those of us on the shorter side tend to worry about knee-high boots eating up our legs to the point where they’re wearing us, rather than us wearing them. That’s no issue in these knee-highs, as shoppers say they’re the perfect height, even on a shorter stature!

So maybe our shoe pyramid might topple over a few times, but with boots that make us this happy, we don’t mind being buried in their soft suede, even if a sneaker or two gives us a little love tap on their way down. Considering how often we’ll wear these knee-highs, it’s more than worth it! It could also be fun seeing how high we can build the pyramid up. This is why we played with building blocks as children, after all. We’re more than prepared.

See it: Get Sam Edelman’s Hai Knee High Boot for $140 from Nordstrom! Not your style? Check out other boots from Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!