If you’re anything like Us and love to scoop up fabulous handbags, then you’re in for a real treat! Nordstrom has a great sale running and we are so excited to shop the impressive lineup.

From trendy satchels, chic shoulder bags, trendy hobo picks and more with markdowns up to 70 percent off, this is a sale we can’t afford to miss. There are tons of styles that have certainly made quite the impression on Us, but we can’t stop fawning over the Madewell Paint Stripe Transport Leather Tote! Elegant and polished, this number may very well give our trusty staple a run for its money.

See It: Grab the Madewell Paint Stripe Transport Leather Tote at Nordstrom for 50 percent off the original price of $188 now $94 in dark cabernet stripe, sheer pink stripe and true black stripe while it’s still in stock. Not your style? Check out other stylish finds at the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale now!

The Madewell Paint Stripe Transport Leather Tote is a stunning design that is certainly worth the hype! An undeniable essential for the fashionista who can’t get enough of a chic handbag, this tote will certainly become our new favorite in no time!

With the brand’s focus on clean and modern essentials, this creation can be worn as a trendy work bag or earn a space in our weekend wardrobe with ease. Designed with rich leather, this purse serves up a level of poise and distinction that’s unmatched. There is also a single bold stripe that falls right in line with our love for the color-block trend.

Made with an open top construction, this pocketbook gives Us easy access to our essentials while we’re on the go. There are over-the-shoulder straps that make for a seamless arm and body carry with every wear. We’re also huge fans of the extra-large interior capacity. The interior wall pocket is also a great detail that can keep our small and personal items safe and secure. The perfect staple for carrying our daily essentials and a little extra, this style will come right in handy.

This tote is available in three colors ranging from sleek neutrals to pastel hues that will suit all style tastes. Personally, we love a bag that can pair well with our daily ensembles and the true black stripe style is just the ticket. Boasting a black and tan color, this number can act as a chic statement piece for our casual and dressy wardrobe.

For those who love a bold color, the dark cabernet stripe offering will certainly tickle your fancy. Combining a deep red that’s more of a cranberry shade with a sleek black stripe, this design will turn heads all on its own. A nice way to switch up our typical style, this construction will become an instant hit!

Since pastel shades are right on-trend for the season, the sheer pink stripe option makes for a great buy. Not only does this creation offer a nice pop of color, but this bag will also add a playful touch to almost any look we can dream up.

Effortlessly cool and chic, there are so many ensembles we already have in mind and we plan on wearing the dark cabernet offering with black distressed skinny jeans, ankle-cut booties, a thermal top and a midicoat to head to the mall with our girlfriends. For days when we’re running errands, we can slip on leggings, a cardigan, a scooped neck tee and Ugg slippers for the ultimate level of comfort. We can even dress this up with our work attire by wearing trousers, a button-down top, a fitted sweater, mules and trenchcoat for chic styling.

We can even add a touch of sporty flair with joggers, knit sneakers, a V-neck tee and a jeans jacket for a laidback appeal. A functional essential that will go the distance with our wardrobe, we can’t wait to hit the streets in style.

Nordstrom shoppers are in awe with this handbag. Many reviewers love that this bag is nice and roomy, while others are impressed with the top-quality leather. Shoppers also like that this number is fashionable and functional, while others like that the construction is sturdy and lightweight. One shopper noted that this style is big enough to store a MacBook, folder, notebooks and all of your essentials.

Best of all? We can shop this tote bag at a major markdown! Normally retailing for $188, we can enjoy a 50 percent markdown, leaving Us with a $94 price tag! Yes, it truly doesn’t get any better than this!

