



The fall season is upon us and we couldn’t be more excited! There are so many things to look forward to in the fall — namely the weather. After a long and hot summer, we know that we’re ready for cooler temperatures. The best part about the fall season is the fashion of course! Here at Shop With Us, we love wearing cozy sweaters, cute jackets and giant blanket scarfs, and we cannot wait until we get to wear all of them.

But when in the summer-to-fall transition period, we’re especially looking for amazing transitional pieces that will work when it’s not quite as hot, but not yet cool enough to break out our super heavy outerwear. And this amazing jacket is the perfect piece to wear when easing into the fall weather.

See it: Pick up the Mesh Detail Crepe Jacket from BLANKNYC (originally $98) for just $59 at Nordstrom!

We are absolutely loving this amazing jacket from BLANKNYC. It’s the perfect jacket to wear when it’s still warm outside, but you might need to throw something over whatever you’re wearing just in case it gets cooler later on in the day. And right now you can pick up this jacket at Nordstrom for a seriously discounted price! It’s marked down from $98 to just $59, which is a 40% discount!

This crisp white jacket is cut in a moto-style which is super stylish and definitely appropriate for fall. Who says that you can’t wear white after Labor Day? With this jacket, you absolutely can get away with it, but here to be honest we don’t like to follow the traditional fashion rules anyway. Fashion is all about having fun, and this jacket is definitely a fun item to throw on!

The moto-style features a ton of silver zipper detailing, which looks very elegant against the white fabric. You can zip the jacket up all the way to the collar, but we think it looks chicer unzipped and open.

What makes this jacket so amazing is the mesh detailing on the back. There are two triangular cutouts that are paneled with a white mesh material that run diagonally from the upper-back area down to the armpit area and slightly on the side of the torso. This is an incredible detail not just because it looks cool and different, but because it makes this jacket super breathable! Mesh is probably the most breathable fabric that exists, so the fact that this jack has this detail is perfect.

Shoppers are loving how lightweight this jacket is. One reviewer said that they’re loving the “super cute mesh detail under arms and along back” and note that it’s a lightweight jacket for most daytime occasions that can easily transition to the evening.” Another said that it’s “very comfortable and it goes with everything,” adding that it’s “perfect for occasions that call for a lightweight jacket.”

You can easily dress this jacket up or down depending on what you pair it with. If you want to wear it to work you can throw it over a simple, plain T-shirt and some black skinny jeans with a pair of cute ankle boots. If you want to wear the jacket out for dinner or drinks, try wearing a cute black form-fitting dress and some strappy heels and you’re good to go!

