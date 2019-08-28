



In the market for a new pair of jeans? Prepare yourself for mission impossible. It often seems like an endless search. If it’s not the color, it’s the cut and worst of all? The fit. Finding the right pair of jeans is not just exhausting, it can be frustrating.

Unfortunately, we can’t give up just yet! A well-fitting pair of denim is an absolute essential and with fall right around the corner? Our closets will be deemed incomplete without finding the perfect pair. Much to our liking, we found just the one. This dreamy denim will have Us not only feeling good, but looking it. It also just so happens to be majorly marked down at the moment as well!

See it: Grab a pair of the Levi’s 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans (originally $60) now with prices starting at just $30 until September 6th at Macy’s!

Look no further than the Levi’s 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans. It’s the perfect pair that has over 500 reviewers raving! One reviewer loved how “high-quality” the material felt while another said it “felt great” when worn for long periods of time. In fact, so many shoppers claimed these jeans are their “go-to” pair.

This denim comes in 11 sensational shades. There are several versions of light, medium and dark denim washes as well as whites and blacks to choose from! We highly recommend the “White Flow” for anyone looking to update their winter whites! It will look phenomenal with a full head-to-toe monochromatic look by simply adding a white sweater and matching booties. Who wouldn’t be swooning over this look?

We’re loving how easy it is to swoon over all the other options, too. The “Storm Black” can be dressed up with any blazer and silk cami just as easily as it can be dressed down with a T-shirt and sneakers. It’s impossible to go wrong with any shade here.

Is anyone looking for a pair that makes them feel good and look it too? Of course, you are Us too . . . and you’ll find just that right here with this pair. Thanks to the tummy-slimming technology, these jeans will smooth and enhance our shapes and accentuate our curves in all the right places. Reviewers loved how it strayed away from other jeans that “stretched to fit your body” and instead molded to each individual size for more of a customized fit.

One reviewer loved how it fit their “curvier frame” so much that they purchased more than one pair! Another reviewer claimed this denim was “ultra-flattering” and fit their “small waist and larger hips.” Others loved how this pair “didn’t require a belt” and was “snug enough” where it didn’t “leave any gapping on the backside.” It’s no wonder so many reviewers call these jeans the ultimate “go-to” pair that will “fit like a glove” this season and next.

