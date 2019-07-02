Diane von Furstenberg Is Having an Insane Sale and We Need This Sweater





Everyone knows that the summer is sizzling! The season is jam-packed with so many hot and humid days, the last thing anyone wants to do is add another layer. But sometimes the weather is unpredictable or we feel frozen from air conditioning and we end up needing that extra layer!

Light sweaters are always the way to go! Whether we keep in our desks at the office or throw in our tote bags just in case, we end up wearing sweaters just as often in the spring and summer seasons as we do in the winter. It’s our go-to that’s simple and life-saving, which is why we love this staple sweater! The best part? Diane von Furstenberg is having a sale on sale, which means we can save even more on this already marked down must-have!

See it: Grab the 3/4 Sleeve Front Tie Sweater (originally $368) now with prices starting at $118 for a limited time using code “FREEDOM” at checkout at Diane von Furstenberg!

Right now, sweaters are having a major moment! Whether a button-up cardigan or a knee-length duster, sweaters are hotter than ever and have appeared on so many runways and celebrities.

There are so many reasons to love this 3/4 Sleeve Front Tie Sweater! It’s fun and functional and even more fashionable. But what’s the one reason we’re seriously swooning over it? It’s a basic black sweater that matches with everything!

Everyone knows there’s nothing chicer than classic black pieces which dominate our wardrobes and always end up in our weekly rotations. This sweater is one of those and can easily work within our wardrobes. From jeans to skirts and even over this cami, it’s the all-in-one piece that can pair with anything!

But what makes this sweater so seamless when styled? The cropped cut, of course! This sweater comes available in a shortened silhouette that is one of the most understated features about this top. But cropped isn’t scary here! This cropped sweater is easy to work into a look. It pairs well with any high-waisted bottom in our closet and can lengthen our figures. It also works well worn over our summertime staple dresses.

It’s important to note that just because this sweater is short length-wise, doesn’t mean it falls short anywhere else. That’s right! Call it the sweater that keeps on giving with all of its fabulous features!

It’s crafted from 100% Merino wool, which is perfect for the warmer seasons. Since it’s soft, it strays away from all of the other wools that leave our skin feeling itchy or irritated. Instead, this material is much softer and smoother on our skin. The fabric is paired to perfection with a tapered ruffle hem and elbow sleeve that makes it lightweight enough to wear on a more humid day, yet warm enough to transition into all of those inevitable chiller nights.

The best part about this entire sweater? The tie front. Now, we know that may come as a red flag to most, but it’s anything but! This delicate detail is done so well, it’s classic enough to wear to work with a high-waisted trouser to look fresh and feminine! Just as easily, it will look fun and flirty when paired with denim cutoffs when heading out for a night out on the town!

Thanks to its versatility, this sweater is the simplest solution to all of our summer styling.

