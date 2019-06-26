These Classic Levi’s Jeans Are on Sale for Up to 50% Off in So Many Colors





Trends come and go, but what’s the one article of clothing that will remain fashion-forward forever? A good pair of jeans, of course! There’s nothing better than slipping into a well-fitting pair that hits our bodies in all the right ways.

What’s the secret to finding the dreamiest pair of denim? It’s all about sticking to the classics. A classic pair of jeans will not only withstand the test of time but will also get better as the years pass, too. So, what better label to turn in our time of need than Levi’s? The fan-favorite brand is known for its timeless denim, like this top-rated pair that will make our closets officially complete.

There are so many reasons to love the Levi’s Classic Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans, but what’s the one reason hundreds of reviewers are obsessing over them the most? This pair looks to make Us comfortable in terms of the fit, but helps us to have more variety with fun color choices! Along with traditional washes most denim comes available in, these jeans also have an “untraditional” route we can follow. Instead of restricting our shade selections to light, medium or dark wash, this denim looks to broaden our horizons with up to 10 different colors to choose from!

But let’s be clear: these classic jeans do offer up the shades we’ve loved for years, as well. Ranging from light to dark wash, the hues are called: deep indigo blue, west coast dream, blue show tune, meteor wave, going out pair, blackest night and OG blue. But, it also adds some fun colors into the mix, too!

Is anyone interested in a subtle pop of color? Go ahead and give the “pure white” pair a try! This off-white shade will sizzle any time of the year! Whether it’s paired with a sweater in the winter for a full head-to-toe monochromatic look or when rocking bold lipstick, it’s sensational! And, yes the same can be said about other color pairs, too!

We’re loving just how wearable the light pink option is, too! This pale pink is more on the salmon side that so many reviewers were loving! One reviewer mentioned it brightened up their entire wardrobe while another reviewer said it’s the prettiest of pinks. And, certainly, we can’t disagree!

Aside from the stunning shades, so many other reviewers could not stop complimenting over this denim’s fit! Reviewers loved how comfortable the stretch denim is paired with a flattering cut. Across the board, shoppers loved how was universally flattering these jeans were. One reviewer complimented these jeans on a spandex-like fit. Instead, of appearing cling or looking too tight, these jeans seamlessly molded to the body and accentuated natural curves in the best way possible.

Shoppers also loved how by simply slipping into this sleek silhouette, their midsections were instantly smoothed out without any digging. It’s the perfect way to rock a higher rise trend without any of the discomforts that come along with it. We’re loving how these classic denim jeans are not only fun but functional!

