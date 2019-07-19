This Flattering Top Comes in So Many Colors and Is on Sale Right Now





The most annoying part about getting ready in the morning? It’s impossible to find a shirt! While it is true that we do have plenty of options hanging in our closet, especially summer dresses that require minimal effort, sometimes we struggle when we have to craft an outfit with two pieces. We have plenty of skirts, shorts and pants we want to wear, but often times finding the right top that will top of our entire look and make it complete can be tricky.

Is it so much to ask that a shirt can pair well with dressy outfits, work with casual looks and be comfortable at the same time? We don’t think so! In fact, we found a seriously flattering shirt that comes in so many colors hiding in the sale section at Nordstrom!

See it: Grab the Gibson Draped Faux Wrap Top (originally $52) now with prices starting at $35, available at Nordstrom!

There are so many reasons why we’re obsessing over the Gibson Draped Faux-Wrap top. When we’re looking for balance in an outfit, this faux wrap top offers up a functional silhouette in a fun assortment of colors! In fact, there are eight shades we can choose from including black, blue maze, dusty pink, green lake, pink berry ice, red lipstick, royal and tomato red!

Now, while it’s safe to assume we love all of them (because we do!), we recommend taking any of the red shades out for a test run. Especially with the summer season finally here, think about how red hot these colors will look when paired with cutoff shorts and block heels! Or maybe with a pair of white denim jeans as one reviewer suggested? Either way, it’ll certainly be one sizzling look!

No matter which we choose, all of these hues will work with everything we already have hanging in our closets, so no need to buy any additional items just to wear this shirt!

Much to our liking, the colors aren’t the only thing that’s on fire here! This shirt continues to kick its appeal up a few notches in terms of design. On the front, this shirt has a surplice V-neck and a drapey faux wrap style which so many reviewers loved! This design was extremely forgiving and shoppers said it gave the illusion of a much slimmer midsection, too!

This reviewer wasn’t alone! So many (and we mean, so many!) other reviewers also happened to rank its flattering fit as supreme. Reviewers said the draping clings to the body in all the right places without any of that unnecessary boxiness that comes with looser-fitted items. Almost every shopper was in love with how flowy yet flattering this piece is!

It’s even more flattering, fun and fabulous with all the different ways it can be worn! From satin skirts to leather pants, it can seamlessly transition from work to play in seconds in seconds! We can also pair this top with leggings or jeans for a casual cool look. Plus, it can easily transition through seasons by adding an extra sweater or cardigan on top.

With so many ways to wear it and so little time, we’re recommending to top each and every look off with this perfect piece!

