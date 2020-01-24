Olivia Culpo has had many incredible hairstyles — from a chin-length bob to long straight strands — but there’s one, in particular, that’s her favorite.

“I really liked when my hair was really short with the lob,” she told Stylish. “That was really fun.”

On Thursday, January 23, the 27-year-old chatted with Us at a Schwarzkopf event in New York City and spilled all the deets on her envy-worthy tresses.

When it comes to turning to other stars for a bit of hair inspiration, she admires those who aren’t afraid to change up their looks. She referred to Kim Kardashian, Robin Wright, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Victoria Beckham — “she has had some epic, iconic hairstyles. It’s exactly this playful, trend-setting attitude that led her to her partnership with the brand that provides all kinds of different hair colors to play around with.

“I love having easy access to change a look, whether it’s fashion, hair or makeup. And that’s exactly what Color Ultîme is about, making it easy and accessible at home,” she told Us. “So it’s a perfect fit for people who are like me and like the idea of being able to change things easily whenever they’re inspired to do so.”

With so much change, you’d think that her hair would suffer the consequences, but she has a special hair care secret that keeps her locks shiny and healthy that’s just as affordable and simple. “I just sleek with a coconut oil masks and the results are really great,” she says. “It makes the hair so soft.

The way she does it is wet the hair before bed, apply a layer of coconut oil and then sleek with that in. When she wakes up, she cleans it with shampoo and conditioner and voila! She’s set to slay the day.