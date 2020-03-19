L’Oréal Is Producing Hand Sanitizer to Combat the Spread of COVID-19

Getting involved! In response to the catastrophic COVID-19 outbreak across the globe, beauty giant L’Oréal is doing its part to combat the spread of the virus.

“In this unprecedented crisis, it is our responsibility to contribute to the collective effort in every way possible,” Jean-Paul Agon, chairman and CEO L’Oréal told WWD on Wednesday, March 18. “Through these actions, L’Oréal expresses our recognition, our support and our solidarity towards those who are demonstrating extraordinary courage and selflessness in their efforts to combat this pandemic.”

The parent company of Maybelline, Urban Decay and NYX Professional Makeup announced that it’s going to start using its facilities to produce hand sanitizer and hydroalcoholic gel.

L’Oréal’s brand La Roche Posay will be distributing “hydroalcoholic gel to hospitals, nursing homes and main partnering pharmacies throughout Europe” and Garnier will provide “millions of units of hand sanitizer” to European clients.

In addition to producing and distributing the sanitation, L’Oréal is freezing all “receivables” owned by small businesses like “hair salons and perfumeries,” that have had to close down in response to the outbreak.

And that’s not all! The Foundation L’Oréal is donating 1 million euros to organizations assisting the disadvantaged during the COVID-19 crisis. They will provide “hygiene kits” complete with shower gel, shampoo and hydroalcoholic gel.

The L’Oréal announcement comes at the heels of a statement from French luxury goods corporation LVMH. On Monday, March 16, the conglomerate announced that it’s actively working to produce hand sanitizers for health officials in Paris.

“Through this initiative, LVMH intends to help address the risk of a lack of product in France and enable a greater number of people to continue to take the right action to protect themselves from the spread of the virus,” the company explained in a press release.

To produce the hand sanitizer, the company is using the facilities that normally create fragrances for Dior, Guerlain and Givenchy.

The press statement continued, “LVMH will continue to honor this commitment for as long as necessary, in connection with the French health authorities.”

