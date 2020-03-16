With the Coronavirus spreading quickly, brands and companies are doing their part to protect not only their consumers, but all those on the front lines fighting the virus everyday. One of these is LVMH, a luxury goods cooperation, which announced it will produce hand sanitizers to distribute for free among public health officials in Paris.

Watch Drew Barrymore’s Thoughtful Beauty Tutorial About Coping With Anxieties During the Coronavirus

The parent company of Marc Jacobs, Fendi and Louis Vuitton released a statement explaining that it will use the facilities where fragrances for Dior, Guerlain and Givenchy are produced to make the hydroalcoholic gel starting Monday, March 16.

“Through this initiative, LVMH intends to help address the risk of a lack of product in France and enable a greater number of people to continue to take the right action to protect themselves from the spread of the virus,” the company said in a press release.

Howie Mandel, Naomi Campbell, Gwyneth Paltrow and More Stars Prepare Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Along with French authorities, LVMH will also distribute it to the Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris, which is the largest hospital system in Europe.

“LVMH will continue to honour this commitment for as long as necessary, in connection with the French health authorities,” the statement continued. According to The Cut, this decision came directly from the chairman and chief executive himself, Bernard Arnault.

The latest figures published on Sunday. March 16, showed that France has had 127 coronavirus deaths and 5,423 confirmed cases, per Business Standard.

“The number of cases double every three days,” the country’s director general of health, Jerome Salomon, said on France Inter. “I want our citizens to realize that there are people who are sick, who are in intensive care and that (their number) runs into hundreds,”

Though hand sanitizer is definitely beneficial, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still says washing hands with soap and water is still the best way to prevent transmission of the coronavirus.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)