As the face of the brand, Sophie Turner is a rising star in Louis Vuitton’s masterful creations. The newlywed can rock a glam allover sequin gown one day and seamlessly transition to an edgy leather look, or a casual crop top and denim the next.

Sophie’s stylist, Kate Young, is the fashion force behind her ensembles. “She’s a dream — so fun and open,” Young tells Us. “We talk about inspiration and what she’s into and I show her photos for a vibe. Then I pull the clothes and we do a fitting,” she explains of the process.

“Sophie has cool-girl, slightly edgy style,” Young says, and is a perfect fit for Louis Vuitton’ modern garb. “Sophie’s style is really in line with the style of LV, the clothes look natural on her,” she says. “I love working with Nicolas [Ghesquière] and his team. We’ve gotten quite good at working on dresses together, it’s a streamlined process since we share so many clients, and the quality and work on the dresses is unbelievable.”

Some of Young’s favorite outfits include the tank top and jeans she wore to the X-MEN opening in London. “I love that this is all LV but it looks like it came right out of her closet. It felt really refreshing and age appropriate to have her in a look that wasn’t another gown,” Young says. At the Game of Thrones premier in Belfast, she wore a custom silk frock with sequin paneling. “This was our modern version of a Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy look, the dress is so simple but looks really good on her body,” Young notes. At the Louis Vuitton Cruise fashion show in NYC, the actress rocked a tweed top with red leather pants, of which Young says, “This is a perfect example of LV looking totally natural on Sophie. It’s all a little crazy, but totally suits her and looks cool.”

