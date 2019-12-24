



Kourtney Kardashian seems to be a bigger fan of the Vampire Facial — a.k.a. PRP therapy— than her sister Kim.

Just a few weeks after it was reported that Kim is suing an Alabama doctor over the facial that she made infamous, the oldest Kardashian sister took to Instagram to share her visit to Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond. “Blood facial. No numbing,” she wrote in an Instagram story alongside a needle and strong arm emoji.

The Poosh founder originally made this procedure well-known with her sister when they shared their experience during a 2013 episode of Kourtney and Kim Take Miami. However, unlike Kourtney, Kim has never again gotten this done.

In a 2018 blog post, the Skims founder revealed that she regrets doing it because it was “really rough and painful.”

The practice consists of patients having their blood drawn to isolate platelet-rich plasma from the red and white blood cells, which is then microneedled back into the skin.

Then, E reported earlier this month that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is filing a lawsuit against Charles Runels and Cellular Medicine Association for allegedly using her name and photos without her permission to promote their very own trademarked version of the treatment.

The action claims that the KKW Beauty founder reached out to the doctor and his trademark attorney to insist that he stop using her name and image without her consent, but he not only refused to do so, he also allegedly demanded that she pay him.

The office responded to this claim in a blog post on Runel’s official Vampire Facial website. “Dr. Runels did not ask her to use the names to promote her show and her online presence, she used them of her own volition after having the procedure done by a physician-member of Dr. Runels’ provider group of licensees.”