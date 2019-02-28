Lucy Hale: What’s in My Bag?

Pretty little purse! The former Life Sentence star Lucy Hale stopped by Us Weekly and spilled out the contents of her “really messy” Ferragamo Studio bag and you’ll be surprised to see what the actress carries around in her purse. From her garage door opener to a spare toothbrush, watch the video above to see what’s inside including her favorite makeup products, her impossible-to-score fragrance and stolen chocolate!

Hidden Gems

“Rose quartz, I’m all into crystals. Rose quartz is for self love and love in general, I keep it in my purse.”

Stress Free

“I have essential oils. I usually have the peppermint one which is good for headaches. But this is like a stress reliever one, it smells really good.”

Music to Her Ears

“I have headphones, always listening to music. I take these to workout. I actually have the AirPods somewhere but I’ve lost one of the earphones, so I’m using these for now. I’m a huge Ariana fan. Her and Dua Lipa, they’re my go to.”

Beauty Basics

“My favorite concealer, Clé de Peau. NARS mascara, Hourglass brow pencil, lip balm. Those are pretty much my essentials for every day.”

A Rare Find

“My perfume, which is from Le Labo and it’s the Tokyo scent so you can only buy this scent in Tokyo or in September where they sell it in stores. I don’t know what it has in it but … I like it.”

Rounding out her purse: A garage door opener, Lindt chocolates (stolen from the Delta Lounge) to satisfy her “big sweet tooth,” a Cheerios Buzz Coin, an old hotel room key, Ibuprofen, a broken pair of earrings and a purse strap.

