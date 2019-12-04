Pat McGrath unveiled a Star Wars-inspired makeup collection just in time for the release of the franchise’s next film, The Rise of the Skywalker — and it’s even more fabulous than you could ever imagine.

“We are so excited to work with Disney on this brilliant collaboration celebrating the intergalactic beauty of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” said the British makeup artist in a statement. “The Star Wars characters have become integrated into our culture in such a major way that it’s hard to imagine a world without them! Anyone who follows me on social media knows I am obsessed with Star Wars. From the rebellious beauty of Princess Leia to the gilded glamour of C-3PO.”

The Rise of the Skywalker collection is complete with two new eyeshadow palettes and four fan-favorite balms, reimagined with Star Wars-inspired packaging. The beauty expert is also bringing back the hugely missed Mothership IV: Decadence Eye Palette. “Fans have been asking me daily for its return,” said McGrath. “I’m thrilled that it’s back in cult collectable gold packaging — the ultimate guilty pleasure.”

Most of the products will be available for purchase starting December 13, which the exception of the Mothership IV Decadence Palette and Lip Fetish Sheer Color Balm in Flesh 3, launching December 26.

The limited-edition collection will be available until it sells out, which McGrath warned might be very fast. “I suggest all my fellow beauty-loving Star Wars fans snatch theirs quick before they are forever gone to a galaxy far far away,” she said.

If you haven’t ditched us to take a peek already, keep scrolling for your first look at the Rise of the Skywalker collection.