It’s holiday-shopping season! If you’re feeling indecisive when it comes to picking out a gift for your loved one you want to really treat this year, the answer might just be a one-of-a-kind luxury item worth talking about for years to come.

If fancy-schmancy gifts are your speed, we’ve got a suggestion for everyone on your list. For example, your friend who seemingly has it all will surely appreciate a limited-edition fragrance, especially when only 25 exist in the entire world. As for the dad who loves to be pampered, but doesn’t frequent the barbershop, look no further than the next best thing in high-tech personal care: The Gillette Heated Razor Starter Kit.

And that’s far from all of the outrageously luxe beauty, fashion and lifestyle presents worth checking out before your annual gift swap. For the professional in your life who would kill for a pair of high-tech headphones to hear a pin drop on a conference call, the new — and sleek — Bose Smart Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are a surefire way to win ’em over this month.

Finally, Us readers will love gifts that make their way onto the wishlists of their favorite celebrities. Stars like Kate Hudson and Chrissy Teigen would be thrilled to open up The La Mer Classics Collection, just like the Kardashians would be super excited to receive yet another Judith Leiber clutch for the red carpet.

Whether you’re on the hunt for that one beauty gift set that stands out among the rest or the perfect pair of boots to give to your partner this winter, keep scrolling for 18 of the best luxury gifts to purchase in 2019!