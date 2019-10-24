



Kim Kardashian’s 39th birthday festivities were just as fabulous as you’d imagine. The beauty and fashion guru planned a little weekend getaway with friends and family in Palm Springs for dinner, drinks and some seriously luxe gift-giving.

Celebs Wearing Sweats in Public: See the Stars Looking Comfy-Cozy in Casual Ensembles!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star documented the celebration on her Instagram Story and shared photos of her birthday gifts so fans could participate in the fun. The KKW Beauty founder’s close friend, makeup artist and business partner, Mario Dedivanovic, got her a crystal-covered Lemon Slice handbag from American-Hungarian fashion designer Judith Leiber. The adorable accessory retails for a casual $4,195.

But wait, that’s not all! The birthday girl was gifted yet another food-inspired handbag by the designer from her publicist, Tracy Romulus. To go along with her new lemon slice bag, Romulus gave her the incredible $5,995 Hot Dog Crystal Clutch from Leiber’s Resort ‘20 Couture Collection. The statement-making clutch is covered in colored crystals that accentuate the features of the snack: a hot dog, bun, ketchup, mustard, relish and onions.

Stars Without Makeup: See Stars Going Makeup-Free and Loving It!

As you may have guessed, the Kardashians are big fans of Leiber’s fun designs. For example, Kylie Jenner’s been spotted with a piece that fits her personality perfectly: the Crystal Embellished Lipstick Clutch ($5,495). And Kris Jenner even gave Dee Hilfiger a tour of her Leiber bag-filled closet back in 2018. “People collect different things in life and I love my Judith Leiber bags,” she said.

Kim’s also posed on the red carpet holding the French Fries Rainbow bag ($5,695) and the Money Bags Pouch Clutch ($3,995). Surely, we’ll be seeing her debut those new additions soon, too!