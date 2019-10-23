Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker is right around the corner! If you’re a devoted fan, chances are that you’re counting down the days until the new movie comes out on December 20. To help you prepare in style, Levi’s just teamed up with the franchise to launch a limited-edition collection, available to purchase on November 1.

If you haven’t ditched us to check out the fun offerings already, the collection includes something for just about every fan. There are several vintage-inspired jean jackets with designs like R2-D2 on the back or sentimental quotes like the movie’s opening crawl: “In a galaxy far, far away…” There are also simple T-shirts featuring some of the franchise’s most memorable characters like Princess Leia and Darth Vadar — in addition to stylish galaxy jeans and the matching jacket to go with it.

Consider yourself stocked up on Star Wars apparel already? In that case, feast your eyes on accessories like socks, baseball caps and a fanny-pack which — you didn’t hear it from us — is perfect for storing your snacks during the show.

“When we found out that the final chapter of the Skywalker Saga was coming at the end of 2019, we bundled up our Jedi and headed to Lucasfilm looking for Droids,” said Jonathan Cheung, Senior Vice President of Design Innovation at Levi’s (and proud Star Wars Fan). He continues, “And here’s a barely known, fun fact : Luke Skywalker was wearing Levi’s the original trilogy – white Levi’s! Now it’s our turn to return the compliment with Vader, droids, Chewie and Leia.”

Keep scrolling for a look at some of our favorite pieces from the collection — so you can dress for the next movie in style.