



Naomi Campbell continues to break down barriers, becoming the first-ever woman of color to receive the Fashion Icon Award at the 2019 British Fashion Awards.

On Monday, December 2, the 49-year-old attended the 30th annual event held at the Royal Albert Hall in London. She looked as fabulous as ever in a sheer black Alexander McQueen gown featuring sparkly silver piping that created an intricate pattern. She accessorized the look with chandelier earrings and below-the-butt wavy locks.

Her acceptance speech was an emotional one, as she broke down into tears. “I learned today that I’m the first woman of color to receive this award,” she said from behind the podium, calling it an “out-of-body experience.”

Acknowledging the major achievement, she went on to list some of her style icons, which included A-listers such as Grace Jones, Josephine Baker, Diana Ross, Janet Jackson, Tina Turner and many others.

She also thanked her mother Valerie who was there as the model’s date. “You raised me single-handedly, you were my mother and my father.”

To conclude, she said, “I could go on and on, but I want to thank you for paving the way for me and inspiring a generation.”

This wasn’t the only time the British beauty took center stage. She also presented the Trailblazer Award to Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen.

Afterwards she celebrated in style, hitting up an afterparty at Tramp nightclub with one of those icons she admitted she admires, Janet Jackson.

To dance the night away, she changed out of her elegant evening dress and into a more daring number, complete with a purple lace stomach cutout, a skirt featuring a thigh-high slit and a black leather top. To keep warm she topped off the look with an onyx-hued wool cape and over-the-knee suede boots.