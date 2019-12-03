See the 5 Best Dressed Stars at the 2019 British Fashion Awards

It’s no surprise that the style was on-point at the 2019 British Fashion Awards. It was so impressive that it was hard to narrow down just five favorite looks. With stars like Rita Ora, Naomi Watts, Emilia Clarke and Shailene Woodley hitting the red carpet, it was always sure to be a fashion-forward evening. And it definitely did not disappoint.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

Hosted by the always-fabulous Tracee Ellis Ross, A-listers attended the 30th annual affair held at Royal Albert Hall in London on Monday, December 2, donning some of the chicest, head-turning ensembles we’ve seen this year. From over-the-top numbers featuring giant bows and top hats to sleek and sexy embellished pieces, there were countless looks to discuss.

One that was definitely memorable was Woodley’s quirky puffy blue coatdress from Pierpaolo Piccioli’s collaboration with Moncler. It’s part winter wardrobe #goals part a meme in the making.

On the more elegant end of the spectrum, Ross herself rocked a white spaghetti-strap number that featured a ruffled layered hemline. She paired the sleek and simple piece with a oversized beaded collar necklace for a little extra oomph. And boy did it work.

Some other slick standouts included Rihanna, who wore a mint green outfit complete with a minidress and shiny off-the-shoulder coat, and Julia Roberts, who absolutely slayed in a slick black sparkly Armani jumpsuit.

But that’s not all! Keep scrolling to see our top five best-dressed celebs at the 2019 British Fashion Awards.