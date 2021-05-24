Parenthood can be tough, especially after divorce. Seal and Heidi Klum have been coparenting for nearly a decade following their 2012 split, and it hasn’t always been easy.

“It can be challenging,” the singer, 58, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, May 24, of keeping Leni, 17, Henry, 15, Johan, 14, and Lou, 11, grounded while promoting his 68th annual Boomtown Gala performance, which raised over $250,000 for various charities. “It requires teamwork. If you are a team, if both parents are a team, then it’s really easy and that’s not a real challenge at all. … But you have to be a team. And if you’re not a team, then it can all fall to pieces.”

When asked if the Grammy winner had that with his supermodel ex-wife, 47, he replied, “No. … I never had that teamwork [with Klum]. We never had teamwork.”

He and the former Project Runway host split after seven years of marriage but didn’t finalize their divorce until 2014. The model has since gone on to wed Tom Kaulitz, while Seal is currently dating a secret someone who makes him “extremely happy” and is all about “love and teamwork.”

Last year, he and the Germany’s Next Top Model host made a temporary tweak to their custody agreement. Klum filed an emergency motion in August 2020 claiming that he would not allow their children to travel abroad with her amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The kids want to be with Heidi,” a source told Us at the time. “She has to go to Germany because of limitations of crew coming to the United States during [the pandemic], so she is bringing them back for a few weeks at Christmas to spend time with their dad.”

The former couple reached an agreement the following week. “From October 19, 2020 through and including December 19, 2020, and again from January 9, 2021 through and including February 23, 2021, Heidi shall be permitted to travel to Germany with the children,” read court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, noting that the “Kissed By a Rose” singer would be entitled to “expanded time with the children” upon their return.

The British songwriter, who gives back to charity as much as possible, went on to tell Us on Monday that his eldest daughter following in Klum’s modeling footsteps wouldn’t have been his first choice for the teen. “That’s a precarious road to take,” he explained, saying that it “seldom” ends in happiness.

Leni and her siblings are “just not all that impressed” with their dad’s singing career, he added. “We never really talk about my music at all.”

Seal admitted his four children “don’t have challenges in the grand scheme of things. … They live in a nice house. They don’t have to worry about food on the table. They have the benefit of a great education.”

The former Voice Australia coach, who is all about using privilege to help others, performed at the 68th annual Boomtown Gala on Sunday, May 23, to give to those less fortunate. He donated his time at no cost to the charity.

The virtual event, which raised over $250,000 benefited Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, CASA, The Rape Foundation, Exceptional Children’s Foundation (ECF) and Team Primetime. “Anytime one gets the opportunity to do something for children, then that’s obviously a good thing,” Seal gushed to Us. “It was a lot of fun. It was great.”

The philanthropist even auctioned off a special after hours party on Zoom, which raised another $10,000 for the youth in need.

Through all the highs and lows of the past year, Seal noted that he has bonded with his children and learned a lot about fatherhood while also helping the youth in L.A. via SHARE.

“You know, you do your best while you love your children, you do your best to keep them safe. And one of two things is going to happen — either that’s going to be good enough or it isn’t,” he told Us. “One quickly realizes about children, particularly as they grow older, is that they’re not yours. You just have the privilege of being able to be sort of [a] guiding figure in the development of their lives, but they’re not really your children. You just happened to be, you know, the fortunate caretakers.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi