A doting stepdad! Tom Kaulitz gained four children when he married Heidi Klum in February 2019 — and the model is praising his parenting skills.

“He’s amazing,” the former Project Runway host, 48, exclusively told Us Weekly recently while promoting her “Chai Tea With Heidi” dance track with Snoop Dogg and WeddingCake. “I’m sure it’s not easy to step into an immediate family, having all of a sudden four kids and teenagers. They were easier when they were younger, for sure. Every age comes with its challenges.”

The Germany native revealed that the 32-year-old musician is teaching her son Henry, 16, to drive after previously teaching daughter Leni, 17.

“It’s beautiful,” Klum, who also shares Johan, 15, and Lou, 12, with ex Seal, added. “It’s fun. I mean, so far, so good.”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model gave Us some insight into her offspring’s future careers, saying that she wants each of them to “have a great time” with whatever they choose.

“My boys, they’re big gamers,” Klum said. “Lou, she might go into music. We don’t know. Sometimes she’s like, ‘Well, I want to be a pop star.’ She’s really into all those anime characters and cosplay. … She’s [also] like, ‘Maybe I’m gonna be a veterinarian or maybe I’m gonna be the president.’ It’s a toss-up between those three.”

As for the America’s Got Talent judge’s eldest, Leni is following in her mom’s modeling footsteps — while still “making her own mark.”

Klum told Us, “I think it’s so wonderful how she’s not trying to be me. She’s not trying to be someone else. Like, she is shorter for a model, and she owns it. … She’s had a camera in her face since she was born, so she sees the camera more as her friend than her enemy. So I feel like’s she’s super easygoing in front of the camera and always has the best time.”

The Body of Knowledge author is expanding her own career with her dance track with Snoop Dogg, 50, and WeddingDance, out on Friday, January 14.

“Sometimes you just cook something up or you voice your dreams or the goals and things that you wanna do,” Klum told Us. “It just shows you that you have to voice them. You have to speak up because if you don’t, how are people supposed to know you’re even into that? … Anything is possible. You just have to try and go after it.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper