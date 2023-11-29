Heidi Klum and daughter Leni Klum are kicking off the Christmas season with a new campaign for Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi.

Leni, 19, posted a series of Instagram photos on Tuesday, November 28, of the photoshoot she did with Heidi, 50.

In the snaps, Leni and Heidi posed together in matching red lingerie sets. Both wore the same shade of red lipstick and their blonde locks were styled in a similarly tousled fashion. The mother-daughter duo looked directly into the camera as they held up red gift boxes tied with ribbon.

The carousel of photos also included solo shots of Leni posing alone in the same red lingerie set, as well as a black number featuring a feather robe. The last slide is a video of the campaign. Heidi and Leni lip synced to Christmas carols as they stacked gift boxes and played with red ribbon.

Leni captioned the post: “The new @intimissimiofficial Christmas campaign with me and @heidiklum is out now! Find the campaign styles and many more online and in all @intimissimiofficial stores NOW!!”

Heidi posted a similar carousel of photos, including the campaign video, to her Instagram page.

She captioned her post: “Oh Tannenbaum, oh Tannenbaum…. I love our new @intimissimiofficial xmas campaign that is out now! @leniklum. Get yourself something special for the season. You can find the campaign styles and many more beautiful looks now online and in all @intimissimiofficial stores.”

While Heidi turned the comments on her post off, the comments underneath Leni’s post were mixed in nature. Some fans expressed that a mother and daughter posing in lingerie together was inappropriate.

“Doing a photo shoot with your mother in lingerie is still weird,” one commenter wrote.

But not everyone agreed with this. One fan commented in defense of the campaign, writing, “People be overreacting, she’s a model. Doing her job. Her mom is a model too doing a job. Those you think it’s weird I think you’re the problem.”

This is not the first time the pair have done a photoshoot together. Leni got her first big break in modeling at 16 when she and Heidi graced the cover of the January/February 2021 issue of Vogue Germany.

“It was only a matter of time before I would try to become a model myself,” Leni told the publication at the time. “The first offer came when I was only 12 or 13, from a brand I liked to wear: Brandy Melville. At that time I begged my mother, but no chance. Now I understand that it would have been too early.”