Goals! Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni Klum teamed up for a gorgeous Italian lingerie shoot with the luxury brand Intimissimi.

Heidi, 49, shared a glimpse of the collaboration with Leni, 18, via Instagram on Monday, October 10, writing in the caption that the project hoped to “celebrate women; the love and support between a mother and her daughter; and how confident, beautiful, and happy lingerie can make you feel.”

In the photo, the mother-daughter pair posed in black underwear with their arms around one another. Leni also made a post of her own writing that she hoped fans “will love their Lingerie as much as [they] do!”

The Project Runway alum went on to share a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot via Instagram on Tuesday, October 11, in which Heidi and Leni lovingly shared a kiss while spinning around and finished the view with their arms wrapped around each other and taking a bow. At the end of the video, Heidi gave the camera a kiss. “Creative director …my longtime friend @thomashayo,” she wrote in the caption. “Thanks for making us feel confident all day singing and dancing in our @intimissimiofficial.”

Heidi previously teased that she and Leni were working on a project with Intimissimi, posting a photo earlier this month of the two sitting together in robes. She used the adorable hashtags “#UnconditionalLove” and “#SpecialMoment,” proving how close the two are.

While some fans commented that it was “weird” for Leni to shoot a lingerie commercial with her mother, celebrity makeup artist Linda Hay and author Riccardo Simonetti showed their support by commenting heart emojis. Simonetti added, “You both look stunning.”

The duo modeled together and separately for the campaign, both showing off their curves and natural beauty. Their soft glam worked perfectly with the shoot, and both women had their hair blown out and worn down.

Leni can be seen modeling her first look in a lacy black plunging bralette and a lace hipster. She had a silk shirt overlaying her look but took it off for her second style. In her second look, the teen rocked a plunging white bralette that showed off her curves while having just the right amount of coverage.

The Making the Cut star, on the other hand, donned a black lace balconette bra that included a white floral trim detail. Her cheeky panties also had white trim, and she modeled a similarly styled bralette in another look.

Heidi and Leni aren’t the only stars who have shown their love for Intimissimi. Kendall Jenner was recently seen wearing an Intimissimi cashmere top while recording a podcast, and Timothée Chalamet styled their cotton tank in a Vogue interview.

Sex and the City alum Sarah Jessica Parker also campaigned for Intimissmi in 2019, assuring fans that the brand had the best bras to “twist” or dance in. Model Irina Shayk also modeled for them in 2019, showing off their lightweight cashmere tops.

The luxury brand was founded in 1996 and aims to be affordable and comfortable for all. Their underwear sizes range from XS-XXL, and their bra sizes range from A-DDD. While their main focus is lingerie, they also include “outerwear, sleepwear, and homeware.” Their goal is to design pieces that are perfect for the “modern woman” and to “provide chic yet comfortable clothing to carry you through your day.”

