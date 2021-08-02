Seeing double! If anyone knows how to successfully pull off a mother-daughter twinning moment, it’s Heidi Klum and Leni Klum.

And the duo graced Us with what’s debatably their best matchy-matchy moment yet when they rolled up to the LuisaViaRoma x Unicef Gala red carpet on Saturday, July 31.

Because not only did they both show up looking stunning with blonde hair and nearly identical faces to boot, but they also decided to stick with color-coordinated gowns for the event, which took place in Capri, Italy.

Champagne was their color of choice for the evening, as the 48-year-old model wore a beaded number by Elie Saab and her 17-year-old daughter shimmered in a backless Versace gown.

In the beauty department, glowy was the name of the game. Leni did her glam on her own for her first red carpet. She styled her hair using a GHD flat iron, rocked a perfect wing and applied Charlotte Tilbury lip liner to her pout. Heidi went for a natural look as well, wearing nude eyeshadow, a nude lip and a pink cheek.

Heidi’s husband, Tom Kaulitz, was also in attendance at the event, wearing a metallic silver suit, which he paired with a black button-up.

It seems as though the trio had a blast at gala, as Heidi took to Instagram to share a handful of snapshots from the evening, including a very cute candid with her mini-me post party.

“Showing we had fun …without saying we had fun @leniklum,” she captioned her Instagram post, showing off the duo’s dirty feet from the evening.

While Heidi and Leni’s look-a-like moment was certainly one of the best on the red carpet, other stars showed up in gorgeous gowns and major glam too.

One of the style standouts? Katy Perry, who rocked not one — but two — dresses for the evening. She made her grand entrance with Orlando Bloom, wearing a vintage Pierre Cardin number with statement sleeves. Her stylist, Tatiana Waterford, accessorized the look with perl earrings from Buccellati.

For her performance later in the evening, the 36-year-old singer slipped into a sequin gold Dolce and Gabbana gown complete with a billowing white cape.

To see these looks and more of the fabulous fashion that graced the LuisaViaRoma x Unicef Gala red carpet, keep scrolling because Stylish is breaking down the best looks ahead.