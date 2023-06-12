Birds of a feather! Heidi Klum gave fans a rare glimpse at three generations of her family in a sweet selfie.

The former America’s Next Top Model host, 50, cozied up alongside her eldest child, Leni, and her mother, Erna, on Sunday, June 11. Klum captioned the social media post with three red heart emojis.

In the snap, the supermodel wore a blush top and had a big grin on her face. She opted for a subtle beauty look with mascara and eyeliner as her blunt bangs and long blonde locks fell down in tussled waves.

Look-alike Leni, 19, struck a pose beside her mother, wearing a white shirt. Her long blonde tresses were parted down the middle and were reminiscent of the Germany native’s color and texture.

The matriarch bookended her granddaughter in the photo. Erna, who wore a floral blouse, diamond necklace and diamond ring, grinned from ear to ear as she posed for the camera. Like her daughter, she donned blunt bangs but had much shorter sun-kissed hair.

Klum announced in December 2003 that she was pregnant with her and then-boyfriend Flavio Briatore’s first child. The pair split before their daughter, Leni, was born in May 2004. The America’s Got Talent judge moved on with Seal, whom she wed in 2005. The British crooner, 60, adopted Leni when she was five years old.

The Heidi Klum’s Body of Knowledge author welcomed three children with Seal: sons Henry, 17, and Jonah, 16, and daughter Lou, 13, before their split in 2012.

The exes have continued to coparent their four kids in the decade that has followed — and the “Kiss From a Rose” singer was even spotted with Leni on the Shotgun Wedding red carpet in January.

While Klum, who wed Tom Kaulitz in July 2019, has tried to keep her kids’ lives private, she has become more public about her relationship with Leni since the young model landed her first joint cover with her mother for Vogue Germany in December 2020.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“She’s always telling me, ‘Just be true to yourself and don’t let what other people are saying affect you or change what you’re doing. And it’s always OK to say no,’” Leni said of the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model’s best advice in Rollacoaster’s Autumn/Winter 2021 issue, which was published in September 2021.

The New York native is currently following in her mother’s footsteps, but she admitted that Klum previously forbade her daughter to model when she was approached at age 12 to be in a Brandy Melville campaign.

Seal, for his part, exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2021 that he thought Leni’s career choice was unwise as she was just 17 when her professional pursuits really took off.

“That’s a precarious road to take,” the musician said at the time. “Seldom does it end in happiness, but what do I know? It’s not my first choice. You have to [let them do] whatever makes them happy. You love them. You keep them safe to the best of your ability, then you let go. They don’t have challenges in the grand scheme of things. … They live in a nice house. They don’t have to worry about food on the table. They have the benefit of a great education.”

Leni, however, seems to be succeeding in her chosen path. In fact, earlier this month both she and Klum shared photos from another joint photo shoot for Super Magazine in honor of the 100th birthday of late photographer Richard Avedon.

In the black-and-white pictures, the twosome hugged, giggled and struck fierce poses. At the time of the shoot, the Germany’s Next Top Model host sported her iconic blonde hair, while her mini-me had short brunette locks.