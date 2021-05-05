Surprise! Heidi Klum revealed on Tuesday, May 4, that she was pregnant while walking the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2003.

“Happy 17th birthday LENI,” the model, 47, captioned a throwback Instagram video. “I am not alone walking down that catwalk here. If I look close enough then I can see you bumping right along at four months @leniklum.”

The Germany native concluded, “I loved you before you were born, and I will love you long after I close my eyes forever.”

In the social media upload, the former Project Runway host stunned in the lingerie brand’s “Very Sexy” Fantasy Bra. Klum rocked a fur stole matching her look, as well as red heels.

The Emmy nominee welcomed Leni in 2004 after splitting from her boyfriend Flavio Briatore. Klum was dating Seal by the time she gave birth, and the “Kiss From a Rose” singer, 58, adopted her eldest child. They went on to welcome three kids of their own — Henry, 15, Johan, 14, and Lou, 11.

The former couple finalized their divorce in 2014, and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has had to “juggle a lot of balls” since then, she told Redbook the following year. Klum called herself “a mom and dad at the same time” in the 2015 interview.

“Men typically can juggle only one ball, and even then, they’re like, ‘I’m confused. Should I put it in my right or left hand?’” the former America’s Got Talent judge joked. “A lot of them have a very hard time just trying to figure out what to do with that one ball. And often they want us to hold that one too!”

The actress added that while her parenting dynamic “changed” without Seal at home, it wasn’t a “drastic” shift for their family. “He was never your typical dad who left for work in the morning with his briefcase and would be home by dinnertime every night,” she explained at the time. “He traveled a lot. The kids knew it was part of his job.”

The supermodel married Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz in February 2019 after one year of dating. Planning her wedding party was “very easy with four children,” the Power of Knowledge author exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “There are already two groomsmen and two bridesmaids.”

When asked how Leni, Henry, Johan and Lou get along with the musician, she replied, “So far, so good.”