Not ruling it out. Heidi Klum addressed the possibility of having a child with husband Tom Kaulitz four years after tying the knot.

During an appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show, which aired on Thursday, February 2, the model, 49, opened up about whether she has considered expanding her family.

“It depends what day it is, sometimes I’m here [for it], sometimes here [where I am not], you know?,” Klum explained about her future plans. “I mean it’s a lot. I’ve done it four times. I breastfed eight months each time [with my four kids] and then I was pregnant again. Three times in a row. Again [my children are] 18, 17, 16 and then 13. Now I waited a long time, so maybe [yes].”

The former Project Runway host first became a mother when she welcomed daughter Leni with Flavio Briatore in 2004. Shortly after their child’s arrival, Klum and the businessman parted ways and she started dating Seal.

Klum and Seal, 59, who were married from 2005 to 2014, went on to have three kids together: Henry, 17, Johan, 16, and Lou, 13.

In 2018, the television host sparked romance rumors with Kaulitz, 33, after they were spotted holding hands on multiple outings. They got engaged later that year and secretly wed in February 2019.

Klum gushed about how the guitarist seamlessly blended into her family after their nuptials. (Kaulitz, for his part, was previously married to Ria Sommerfeld from 2015 to 2018.)

“[Tom’s] amazing,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2022. “I’m sure it’s not easy to step into an immediate family, having all of a sudden four kids and teenagers. They were easier when they were younger, for sure. Every age comes with its challenges. … It’s beautiful. It’s fun. I mean, so far, so good.”

Meanwhile, Seal, 59, opened up about how he and Klum focus on their duties as coparents.

“It can be challenging,” the singer shared with Us in May 2021. “It requires teamwork. If you are a team, if both parents are a team, then it’s really easy and that’s not a real challenge at all … but you have to be a team. And if you’re not a team, then it can all fall to pieces.”

Klum later weighed in on the ups and downs of raising kids with her ex-husband, telling Redbook in March 2020, “Sometimes it’s hard, but then you have to all come together as a family and sometimes everything is just like hopping on clouds. It’s just the way it is.”