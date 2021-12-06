Feeling festive as a family! Jana Kramer, Kristin Cavallari and more celebrities have spent holidays with their exes for their kids’ sakes.

Ahead of Thanksgiving 2021, the One Tree Hill alum exclusively told Us Weekly that being away from her daughter, Jolie, and her son, Jace, was “not going to be easy.”

The actress split from Mike Caussin in April 2021 and explained seven months later: “I can honestly barely talk about it without getting emotional. It’s going to be rough. Next year I can’t even think about not having them on Christmas Eve night. Instead of, kind of, future tripping, I’m like, ‘OK, just take it day by day.’”

The Michigan native noted that she wanted the time to be “amazing” for her and the former professional football player’s kids.

“I’m looking forward to it, but I’m scared of it too,” Kramer told Us. “I want to do some of the same things that we’ve always done with the kids, which is like they [bake] cookies and decorate the tree together and open one gift on Christmas Eve. I need to find something that is just us that I haven’t done from years [past].”

BH90210‘s Jennie Garth encouraged the “Whine Down” podcast host to put on a brave face for her kids when hanging lights made her “depress[ed].”

Kramer explained, “[Jennie was] like, ‘You do it for the kids.’ And [I said], ‘Oh, my gosh, I didn’t even think about that.’ So now it’s, like, I want to create something that’s really special for us three. Just our little special memory and special tradition that we do together as a family of three. I don’t know what it is yet, but I’m trying to think of it.”

As for Cavallari, the Uncommon James creator split from Jay Cutler in April 2020 after welcoming sons Camden and Jaxon and daughter Saylor.

“For me, it’s just about putting the kids first,” the Very Cavallari alum exclusively told Us in November 2021. “The kids are the only thing that matters and what’s best for them. That’s how I look at it. You’ve just got to make the most of it. … Luckily, we are able to spend it together, and I’m really grateful for that.”

The former reality star shared some of her family’s traditions, explaining, “We have the elves come. We did this long before Elf on the Shelf. The elves come a week before Christmas and if you’re good, they put a little something in your stocking. If you’re bad, you get coal. I always do an Italian meal on Christmas Eve, which is really fun.”

